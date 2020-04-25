The relationship toxic revealed through new records

People and royalty

The court battle between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp knows of new twists.

After the Daily Mailthe actress has admitted in a series of records, having hit her ex-husband in the head with a door. ” You had just hit me in the head with a fucking door. And when I get up, you hit me again “we hear Johnny Depp to the one who was still his wife. ” I didn’t want to hit you with the door “, she replies. ” But I’ve done it on purpose, you type. “

These recordings, made at the time when a couple therapy, could be used during the trial for defamation that Johnny Depp has brought to Amber Heard. The latter said in effect that she had been the victim of violence on the part of the actor. In a statement, after listening to this audio tape, it would have explained:” I was trying to escape from a room where Johnny attacked me… I was trying to get to the other side of the door, trying to close the door, and he was trying to enter, despite my attempts to escape an assault. “

Audio with subtitles. Amber Heard admits to punching Johnny Depp in the face on purpose, after trying to force her way into the bathroom he was hiding in. Cut into 2 parts because Twitter. #JusticeForJohnnyDepp Part 1: pic.twitter.com/UwSdJCkWja — Brian McPherson (@ThatBrianFella) March 18, 2020

It claims nearly 50 million dollars after she had explained to the Washington Post she had been a victim of domestic violence.

With Belga