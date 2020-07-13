the release date, casting, scripts… all the info on the series spin-off of the movie beauty and the Beast!!!

Yes, they have the right to have their own series on Disney+ ! The villains Gaston and LeFou you will be the hero of fiction, spin-off, adapted to the feature-length film released in the year 2017, Beauty and the Beast ! Luke Evans and Josh Gad, of course, be returning in their roles. The release Date, casting, scripts… that is all the info you need to know about the project.

The feature-length shots, the real was a success at the box office worldwide by the year 2017. With more than 1.2 billion dollars of revenue, Beauty and the Beastsigned Bill Condon, has demonstrated that the Disney studios had any interest to bring back to life the great classics of animation. And that is why I have a lot of projects in the fire. The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, White as the snow… all of these are new adaptations of the cartoons of our childhood, which will soon be on the big screen. But Disney has not finished with the universe of the beauty and the Beast, as a series spin-off, centered on the characters Gaston and LeFoushe is currently in development for the platform, Disney+ ! The release Date, cast, plot… it tells you all about this new project !

Gaston and LeFouseason 1 – release Date

Currently, Disney has not yet given details on a possible release date. But the series is only the beginning of its development, it should not happen icI at the end of the year 2021, or even the year 2022.

Gaston and LeFouseason 1 – The most recent information

Disney+ : series, films, documentaries… All of the new features that are expected in July 2020 … The summer is here and Disney+ has planned to delight its subscribers, with films, series and documentaries for the month of July 2020. You can (re)discover the version of 2017 Beauty and the Beast with Emma Watson in the lead role, but also a musical comedy about the history of the united States.

Emma Watson (beauty and the Beast) : “Hermione and Belle are the heroines of my childhood” (INTERVIEW VIDEO) How to refuse (almost) head-to-head with Emma Watson ? In the past year, we have found the one who embodied Hermione in the Harry Potter saga, for the theatrical release of the Disney film, beauty and the Beast.

Gaston and LeFouseason 1 – Casting

After having played brilliantly as the characters in the film, Luke Evans and Josh Gad of course it’s going to be back in their characters respective. The first will be of new Gaston, this nutcase completely obsessed by The beauty. While the second, recently seen in the film Artemis Fowl on the platform of the studies, re-download again the suit of the servant LeFou.

And for others ? If the series focuses on the duo of Gaston – LeFou, do not rule out that some of the other characters from the film make appearances. It would be possible to see Emma Watson in one of the episodes ? Or even the one who played The Beast, Dan Stevens ? Good question…

Gaston and LeFouseason 1 – Development

In an interview with the media Collider, Luke Evans revealed : “When we were working on Beauty and the BeastJosh and I, we loved each other very much. We laughed (…) we had a great time. Then we talk about what we can do for ourselves. In a corner of our head, we think that we definitely have to play again Gaston and LeFou in a different story”. The two actors are so good you heard about the shooting of the film wanted to make a new team. It is Josh Gad in the person who would have started writing the first lines of the project to present to Disney.

Now validated, the project is being written, according to Luke Evans and continues : “The second and third episodes have been written, and that we have even heard the music of Alan Menken (one of the great lyricists and composers of cartoons, Disney, editor’s note). We are so honored to have him on our side, to see him compose the music. We feel very fortunate to have a group of talented people, the creation of a story about two characters so loved and so hated.” With the great Alan Menken for the composition of musical pieces, the series is going to be without a doubt the best !

Gaston and LeFouseason 1 – Plot

But what are you going to talk about the series ? Excellent question for which there is not, for the moment, there are no answers. The fiction in the encounter between the two protagonists ? Or we can imagine that Gaston survived his fatal fall, at the end of the movie, and the series is a result of that ? Patience…

Check out Disney+ : subscribe now !