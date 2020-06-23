The release date of Disney + was announced to the 8 other european countries

Disney has announced that its streaming service, Disney +, will be launched in eight other countries of europe the 15th of September.

Disney + will be launched in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on 15 September and sold the following awards:

6,99 € / 69,99 € in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg

69 NOK / 689 NOK in Norway

69 SEK / 689 in Sweden

59 DKK / 589 DKK in Denmark

Disney + offers fans of all ages a new way to discover the content of the unmatched brand of entertainment that are emblematic of the company, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as original programming exclusive, including movies, series, documentaries and short content designed exclusively for the service.

At launch, subscribers will have access to “The Mandalorian”, the critically acclaimed, the executive producer and writer Jon Favreau; “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”, a modern interpretation and creator of the highly successful franchise with the goal of references, a sense of style documentary fee and a soundtrack that includes nine original songs, while paying homage to the favorites of the fans of the classic film, “The world according to Jeff Goldblum”, that explores the wonderful world and often surprising objects seemingly familiar; and “Togo”, the film of living in two of the key characters of the historic Nome Serum Run of 1925; The pilot Norwegian sled, Leonhard Seppala and his sled dog of 12 years, Togo. Among the other original titles available at launch include “More !,” produced by Kristen Bell; “Diary of a future president” of the creator and executive producer Ilana Peña (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) and the executive producer, Gina Rodriguez (“Jane the Virgin”); and ” The Imagineering Story “, which chronicle the eclectic group of incredible creators who give life to the Disney parks, among many other exciting festivals.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney experience + on almost all major devices for mobile tv and connected to the start-up, including games consoles, media players, streaming and smart tvs. Users will have access to a display of high quality and without advertising, up to four simultaneous channels, unlimited downloads of up to ten devices, personalized recommendations and the ability to configure up to seven different profiles, including the ability of parents to establish profiles of children that have an interface that is easy to navigate and suitable for children to access content appropriate to the age.

