The release date of Love And Thunder postponed, will now be released earlier

Most of the changes made to the slate output of Marvel is bad news. Earlier this month, for example, the studio has pushed back its entire range of phase 4 because of the current pandemic, delaying a Black Widow, throwing his whole schedule for a loop. The bad news continued today, a few films undergoing additional delays. That said, there is a good news among the bad, that we must not overlook. Thor: Love and thunder has been advanced… for a whole week.

According to the great announcement of phase 4 from Marvel at SDCC this past summer, Thor 4 was due to land on November 5, 2021, which corresponds to the release date, which proved to be very successful for its predecessor, Thor: Ragnarok. However, the slate redesigned published at the beginning of April has been moved to February 18, 2022. A wait of three months was not the worst of discharge of the batch, so fans have been able to live with. In fact, we can shave seven days off, since it is now locked to arrive on the 11th February of the same year.

Love and Thunder is part of a trio of films MCU that change the calendar today. First of all, Sony revealed that Spider-Man 3 would not make its niche as of July 2021 and will therefore place the 5 of November, when LAT was once located. The doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, however, had taken his place earlier, has now been pushed back four more months and it will arrive in march 2022.

The additional delay of Doctor Strange 2 is a hard shot, so the slight bump of Thor 4 is a small consolation prize. This is probably one of the most anticipated of the phase 4, as Taika Waititi did a good job with Ragnarok. It is expected that LAT continues in the same vein, but with the superiority additional to Natalie Portman who returns as Jane Foster, this time by becoming Thor itself.

Of course, things could change again, but from now on, Thor: Love and thunder is expected by February 11, 2022. And we can hardly wait.

