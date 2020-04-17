The release date of the movie SpongeBob has been modified; The infinite pushed Fuqua – / Film Betanews.fr

Another day, another group of films is pushed back from its release date planned. While we are all awaiting the end of the pandemic coronavirus, the studios are trying to understand what the hell to do with their next films. The season of films of this summer has almost been canceled, and today, Paramount has shuffled two of their outputs were planned: The movie spongebob squarepants: the sponge leakand Infinite.

The studios are faced with difficult choices during this difficult period. While everyone hopes for clear that the pandemic of sars coronavirus will be gone by the summer, there is no concrete schedule on which to base things. As a result, studios must decide to push or not their next outing in a few months, or even longer. Some films, such as F9, have been delayed until next year, while others, such as Mulanmoved on to dates in mid-summer, which seems to be a big case of wishful thinking.

Paramount has previously moved his large following A quiet place, Part II from march to September 2020. Now, they have moved two other photos. The first is The movie spongebob squarepants: the sponge leak, which was set to open July 31. Now, Paramount has relocated to August 7, 2020. In the movie a hybrid live / animated by computer, “spongebob and Patrick go to the lost city of Atlantic City to solve the abduction mysterious Gary the snail. They prove quickly that there is nothing stronger than the power of friendship as they encounter the danger and the pleasure at every turn.

The other film Paramount motion is Infinitea science-fiction film of the director Antoine Fuqua. Chris Evans was originally supposed to play in this project, but ended up leaving and was replaced by Mark Wahlberg, which we can all agree, is a bit of a downgrade, even if you like Mark Wahlberg. Infinite has been set for release on August 7, 2020. But now, since Sponge Bob took the date in his hands greedy, yellow and porous, Infinite in need of a new home. Instead of pushing a few months later in the year, Paramount has decided to move up to 2021. May 28, 2021, to be exact.

In Infinite“The hallucinations of a schizophrenic turn out to be memories of past lives where he has got talent he still has to this day. “In addition to Wahlberg, the features of distribution Dylan O’brien, Jason Mantzoukas, Friend Rupert, Toby Jonesand Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Cool items from the Web: