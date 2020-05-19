the release date of the new colours revealed

Yeezyit is this that has allowed Kanye West to become a billionaire recently . The range was born of an alliance between the rapper and the brand Adidas will release a new colour of the model Boost 350 V2 .

This is the new colour Zyon that has decided to launch the brand . As well, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Zyon will be available from the 13 June. It is in any case that announced the brand on its account Instagram “Yeezy Mafia” yesterday, may 18, .

The colour is quite soberwith a weave of varying shades of black and grey . Not monochrome so for this new pair, or color, fluo, as we have seen on previous models at Yeezy .

For the price, it will be necessary a priori from 220€ .