The release dates for the Wonder Woman 1984, Godzilla and the Matrix 4 delayed JAPANFM

While the theatres are slowly opening across the country, including California, with new guidelines for movie theaters, Warner Bros is moving around to many of the dates of the upcoming movies. And most of these films are pushed back.

The Beginning of Christopher Nolan has already seen a delay – that comes out now in cinemas at the end of July–, and the other three big movies for Warner Bros move, including Wonder Woman, 1984, will move to October 2, 2020 on or after August 14, revealed Gal Gadot in a tweet.

The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, finally arrives, and I couldn’t be more excited! To all the fans that have been with us during this time, many thanks! We could not have done it without you, I’m so excited to see this # WW84, it will be worth the wait❤️ pic.twitter.com/GCU0tcpqHT – Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 12, 2020

In addition, Godzilla vs Kong and the Matrix 4 will be displaced, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The array is extended to 11 months, and his new release date is April 1, 2022, mainly due to the production shutdown due to the pandemic of COVID-19. Godzilla vs Kong – which came out originally in theaters this thanksgiving – will arrive at the former location of the Array 4 may 21, 2021.

The children of the movie Tom & Jerry is pushed back to six months, and the next film from Robert Zemekis, Witches, was released the 9 of October of this year, but has been removed from the release schedule at the moment. Check out the new release dates below.

New release dates:

Tenet – 31 July 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 – October 2, 2020

Tom & Jerry – may 21, 2021

Godzilla vs Kong – may 21, 2021

Matrix 4 – April 1, 2022

The witches of Robert Zemekis – there is No new release date

