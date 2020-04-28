The release of Robert Downey Starrer delayed? Here’s what we know

It’s been almost ten years that we have seen the first movie of Sherlock Holmes, and to our surprise, the fans have been intrigued by the way the movie was described. Robert Downey Jr. has been praised by the media for his interpretation of one of the most important characters of Sherlock Holmes, Arthur Conan Doyle.

In 2011, nearly two years after the first movie of Sherlock Holmes, we had a sequel called Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, and we met a new fictional character, professor Moriarty, Jared Harris, however, this film has not been able to fill the fame created by the first.

The third episode of the film has been delayed endlessly due to the busy schedules of the actors; however, we finally have some news on the third installment.

RELEASE DATE OF SHERLOCK HOLMES 3

Warner Bro has finally set a date for the release of Sherlock Holmes 3, and it is 22 December 2021 that the film will face a fierce competition so that Avatar 2, Hotel Transylvania 4, and the musical adaptation of Broadway Rogue all come in the same month. .

CAST POSSIBLE FOR SHERLOCK HOLMES 3

Here is a list of actors that we can see in Sherlock Holmes 3

Jude Law as Dr. John Watson

Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes

Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler

FIELD POSSIBLE FOR SHERLOCK HOLMES 3

In the last episode of Sherlock Holmes, we saw that Sherlock fell off a cliff, but he made it to the end of it, we still have to see the future of Morty.

The main question that fans are wondering at this time is who will be the new supervillain of the film or which of the books will be used for this film adaptation.

Well, the fans will have to wait for the release of the trailer so that we can see more things; clearly, we will keep you informed of new updates of Sherlock Holmes 3.