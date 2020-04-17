the release of the next Pixar with an offset of several months

If some still had a vague hope of seeing Soulthe next Pixar, out in 2 months, it is missed ! Disney announced on Monday night, due to the global pandemic of sars coronavirus, the film will be released on November 20 in the States – States. In France there is no official date yet, but it will also come out in the water where normally ( if all goes well ) . Soul is part of the movies the most anticipated of this year . It would be one of the most ambitious projects of Pixar, and in view of the first images, we can only validate .

Soul is directed by Pete Docter (Vice – Versa, up There, Monsters & Cie) and it tells the story of Joe, a music teacher passionate about jazz, that will be the victim of an accident and will end up in a world full of souls ( hence the title Soul) . As usual, Pixar provides us with a story never seen beforefilled , as well of poetry as of humor . The film seems to be closer to the universe of Vice – Versa released in 2015, which is part of the larger success of Pixar at the box office worldwide .

In any case, Soul is not the only movie that Disney has of the reporter . His new blockbuster from Marvel studios Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson was shifted in November, and the live movie – action Mulan was shifted in July ( and should probably come out even more late ) . Disney has also postponed the release of Jungle Cruise with Dwayne Johnson a year . Only question mark : the output of the New Mutants, basic, expected for the first of April, and which Disney does not give any new . According to rumors, after the film has been postponed time and time again, and some of the scenes due to be returned to it, Disney might decide to release it on the platform Disney + or even in VOD . Follow . . .