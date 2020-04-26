the remontada Liverpool face Barca has made a huge cardboard box on YouTube in 2019

It is a match that will remain in the caption. And that has literally unleashed the passions outre-Manche. After having been swept away at the Camp Nou in the away game (3-0), Liverpool has managed a return to smash in the face of Barcelona, on the 7th of may last at Anfield in the semi-final of the champions League.
Worn by a public madness, the Reds have won 4-0 thanks to lined Georginio Wijnaldum and Divock Original. What kills the band to Lionel Messibefore going to win in the final against Tottenham (2-0). The summary of this surreal encounter has been a real hit on YouTube.
Nearly 10 million users
According to the u.s. platform, this is the video most viewed in the Uk in 2019. 9.8 million users have viewed the images of BT Sport since its publication last spring.
She came in ahead of a muddle between two each other (James Charles and Tati Westbro) and excerpts from the popular show “The Late Late Show”, hosted by James Corden on CBS. For a review of that epic moment that has done so much to vibrate in England, you are provided above in the summary of this insane meeting.