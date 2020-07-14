The reopening of the Arena in Nanterre : we know the date

Let us know a little more about the re-opening date of the Defense of the Sand. It will still take a bit of patience.

The largest concert hall of Europe, prepares for its reopening in the coming months. But this is still not immediate, because the folder has not been validated. He is the vice-president of the site, Balthild Lorenzetti, who speaks in the Parisian : “The Sand was an ocean liner black, empty and a little depressing, even though it had beautiful rounds and the final phase of rugby scheduled. We present a complete technical dossier for the re-opening. At the end of the month, we will have answers “.

The room was to see Celine Dion at the end of the month of June and early this month, shows that have been moved from the 19th to the 27th of march. Concerts and events (sports or cultural) are important for the room, as explained in Balthild Lorenzetti : “It is important that theatres are resuming their activity. We support our company, but now we need financial flows (…) The Arena is a large cruise ship with operating costs is important. For cost reasons, we cut all the lights and everything on the air system. The employees were on a first-time home-based, and then we put over 90 % of the active population in unemployment partial “.

If all goes well, the room could re-open from the beginning of the year 2021. For those not able to attend the concert in deferred, there are solutions : “When we postponed the concerts, it was proposed that the refund of the tickets to people who do not wish to retain. We have had very few requests. It was also put to the sale of subscriptions, we have sold more than last year at the same time“.

For information, the concert of Sir Paul McCartney, which is expected on the 26th of march last, it can’t be postponed.