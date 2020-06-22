The reopening of the theatres : the movies to see (or review) of today

Shutterstock

The theatres re-opened its doors this Monday, everywhere in France ! The opportunity to make the point about the outputs of this date and movie of the weeks and months to come.

The cinema closed suddenly in the past month of march, due to the health care crisis. Some of the movies shown at that time-there always are. As the movie “De Gaulle “you can find particular MégaKiné of Freyming-Merlebach, in the Cinésar of Sarrebourg, or even in the cinema-Paris to Forbach.

Among the films that are still showing you can also find :

– “The call of the jungle “ (Freyming-Merlebach and Forbach),

– “A Siren of Paris “ (Freyming-Merlebach and Sarrebourg),

– or “The case of Richard Jewell “ (Freyming-Merlebach and Forbach).

But this Monday, there will also be new to the poster for those who have already been able to see the previous feature-length films. For example, you will find :

– the animation film “Us dogs “, which chronicles the lives of abandoned dogs to re-learn how to fend for themselves.

– “Daughters of joy “drama franco-belgian, in which 3 women lead a double life in a brothel on the other side of the border.

– Or “The Hunt “, an american horror film.

A French movie, the most expected this is the movie “Simply black “ with Jean-Pascal Zadi, Fary, Claudia Tagbo, Cyril Hanouna, and JoeyStarr – published on the 8th of July. He is an actor lost 40 years, he decided to organize the first big market challenge black in France. But their meetings will oscillate between the desire to be in the front of the stage and the desire of a true activist.

Movies of June 2020

· The good wife, with Juliette Binoche (June 22)

· Us the dog, an animated film by Sung-yoon Ah, and Lee Choonbaek (June 22)

· Daughters of joy with Sara Forestier, Noémie Lvovsky (June 22)

· De Gaulle with Lambert Wilson and Isabelle Carré (22 June)

· A mermaid in Paris with Nicolas Duvauchelle (June 22)

· Radioactive Marjane Satrapi with Rosamund Pike (June 22)

· A child with Sami Bouajila (June 22)

· The shadow of Stalin (June 22)

· The Devil Inside (22 Of June)

· The Invisible Man (June 22)

· The elephant Man, David Lynch, restored 4K (24 June)

· Wild youth (June 24)

· Travel in Kabylia (June 24)

Movies of July 2020

· Remember Me with Bruce Dern and Brian Cox (July 1)

· Jumbo with Noémie Merlant (July 1)

· Simply black with the Fary, Claudia Tagbo, JoyeStarr, Cyril Hanouna (July 8)

· The Daronne with Isabelle Huppert (July 15)

· Mulan (July 22)

· Adorable, Elsa Zylberstein, Lucien Jean-Baptiste (July 22)

· The Rise (July 29)

· Mother of Rodrigo Sorogoyen (July 29)

· Spongebob the movie : Sponge out of water disorders (July 29)

· Do you fuck ? with Ramzy Bedia and Vincent Macaigne (July 29)

· The Beginning of Christopher Nolan with John David Washington, and Robert Pattinson (the 31 of July in the united states)

Movies of August 2020

· Brutus VS Caesar of Kheiron (August 12)

· Peninsula (August 12)

· The time of the Daisies with Alice Pol and Clovis Cornillard (August 12)

· Spoiled with Gérard Jugnot and Camille Lou (August 12)

· Antebellum with Janelle Monae (August 19)

· The New Mutants (26 Of August)

· Small country with Jean-Paul Rouve (August 26)

Movies of September 2020

· Police Anne Fontaine with Virginie Efira and Omar Sy (2 September)

· No sound 2 John Krasiński with Emily Blunt (September 9, 2020)

· The Conjuring 3 with Patrick Wilson and Vera Fermiga (September 16)

· The King’s Man by Matthew Vaughn (September 23)

· Many Saints of Newark (September 23)

· Last Night in Soho from Edgar Wright (September 23)

· Miss Ruben Alves (September 23)

Movies of October 2020

· Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot (2 October in the united states)

· Death on the Nile by Kenneth Branagh (October 7)

· Monster Hunter with Milla Jovovich(October 7)

· Trolls 2 (October 14)

· How I became a super-hero (14 October)

· 30 days maximum, and with Tarek Boudali (October 14)

· The French Release of Wes Anderson, with Bill Murray, Adam Brody, Owen Wilson,… (October 16 in the united states)

· G. I. Joe 3 Dwayne Johnson (October 21)

· Black widow by Cate Shortland with Scarlett Johansson (28 October)

Movies of November 2020

· The Origin of the world and with Laurent Lafitte (November 11)

· James Bond : death can wait with Daniel Craig (November 11)

· Aline God ! and with Valerie Lemercier (November 11)

· Soul of Pete Docter and Kemp, of the Powers, with Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey (November 25)

· Kaamelott – the First part of Alexandre Astier (November 25)

Movies of December 2020

· The Croods 2 (December 2)

· The Tuche 4 (December 9)

· Free player Shawn Levy with Ryan Reynolds (December 11)

· West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg with Ansel Elgort (December 16)

· Top Gun : Maverick (December 23)

· The light of my Life, and with Casey Affleck (date unknown)

· Lucy in the sky with Natalie Portman (date not known)

· Scooby ! (date unknown)

On the occasion of the reopening of the theaters on the 22nd of June, in the cinema, Pathé Gaumont, you will be able to review the classics as Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk, or even Harry Potter.