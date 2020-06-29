The replicas are made and destroyed, “The Fast and The Furious,” a car of 5 million dollars

The films of Fast & Furious talk about cars, but also the family. What began as a film about street racing, and the theft of DVD players is quickly become a franchise that had a lot of emotional depth, as well as crazy stories.

That said, while the plot of the film has become a madness, the same goes for the work of the waterfall that has been dedicated to the making of these films. Since the franchise still revolves around cars, the majority of these wild cascades involve cars. Here is a description of the era in which the franchise Fast & Furious, has made a replica of a car of $ 5 million dollars and has destroyed all of them.

A rare Chevrolet Corvette 1966 | David pierini, c.s.j / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via .

“Fast Five” and the turning point of the franchise

Before the creation of Fast Five, the franchise, although correct, was not a franchise as important as it is today. All that has changed with Fast Five, which has done a lot of things to change things.

In the first place, introduces the character of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as Luke Hobbs in the franchise. In the second place, it has to set the tone for the madness that the next movies would have all.

There is a lot of action scenes, crazy in Fast Five, and there are also a lot of punch emotionally for which the franchise is known for. For example, in the movie before Fast Five, the character of Michelle Rodriguez, Letty Ortiz, died.

Then, in the middle of the credits of Fast Five, there’s a teaser that shows that Letty is in fact alive. This is not just a turn of the dough, but it is also the type of narrative crazy the movies will be from there.

The other crazy stuff of “Fast Five”

In one of the last action scenes of the film, the crew tries to leave with a huge dome of steel that have been stolen from a police post in brazil. Drag the vault through the trailer with their Dodge Chargers. Although this is a bit crazy, and will move into top gear and begin to use the vault as a weapon to crush their persecutors.

These chargers were muscle car cool, but it was not the car of the best of the film. The prize should go to one of the first scenes of the film.

The crew tries to steal the car of value on a train, and one of these cars is a Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Sting Ray, 1966. Although this Corvette classic may seem to be a car worthy of being stolen, in reality, the villain only wanted a Ford GT40. So, finally, this Corvette was destroyed.

An overview of the Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Sting Ray, 1966

As said, the Hot Cars, this Corvette is a street car very rare, and very few have been produced. As a result, it has a huge price of approximately $ 5 million.

However, as it is a street car, the actors have done the trick. Super Street Online has stated that the actors filmed in the real Corvette, but that they could not do the tricks. The majority of this Corvette was in perfect condition, but the engine was a V8, 8.2 litres latest which has received about 496 horses.

Obviously, the film couldn’t destroy the real thing, so the team that is behind the movies of the Fast & the Furious have just built a couple of replicas of place. Super Street Online has written that the production team had built 10 replicas which cost approximately $ 40,000 each.

Each one of these replicas as the real thing, and they have all received engine of 400 horsepower. These replicas have been used for stunts, and the film has managed to destroy all of them during the filming of these scenes.

At the end of the day, it was money well spent, because the scene of the train in Fast Five was also angry that the car they are driving.