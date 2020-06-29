The research on the return of Anne Hidalgo

Behind the windows, Paris wake up in the drizzle. It is full, it is the plague, as in a drawing by Sempé ; cars, motorcycles, buses, bicycles, scooters, the struggle on the track and then directly to the clouds, the wounded, perfused scaffolds, Our Lady. It is more smooth on the inside, in the viewpoint is located at the top of the City hall, 155 square metres of sumptuous, the glass, the marquetry and gilding, the most beautiful of the office of the Republic. “Welcome in these places “, in advance Anne Hidalgowhile you smile, leather pants and ankle boots varnished. The voice feels its way, a little soft, but a light shines in his black eyes. It is left for a guided tour, including the decorations, Marianne, the tables, the gift of the famous graffiti artist american Shepard Fairey that he has drawn a blue lotus, and carries this message of hope : “The future is not written. The knowledge, action, power “, a curious statue phallic carved in Noumea, everywhere, framed photos, the husband, the children, the friends of the spaniards, the abbot of Stone, Robert De Niro, Barack Obama,… There is, still, a panda plastic, mini-towers, the Eiffel tower and the great crystal ball : “A gift of Leo “, he says before you say, rougissante ” DiCaprio “. We do not stop, as if the mayor of Paris had not yet done so, to visit this office hundreds of times, including to journalists who have not spared for all that, as if everything was forgotten, that all started… it is necessary to : Anne Hidalgo enters the campaign. Nothing is yet official about this at the end of November, but everything is ready. “I prepare as a high-level athlete, she says, wives stylish in weightlessness. I am so impatient. “The announcement has been set as late as possible, so as not to interfere with the municipal affairs and to reduce to a minimum the time in the sand. The city official has had the opportunity to observe his opponents to dissect the polls giving him only a small advancement, to listen to spin doctors. All always have the same advice : “keep saying that they are attacked, because you are a woman. Play-the serene, enthusiastic… “

The challenge is to dare. No politician has concentrated so much hate. Even the provincial, and to force to listen to the Parisians treat ” null “, an ideologue, the raging anti-car, disconnected from the real responsible of all the horrors of the capital, traffic jams are the price of an amazing estate, the rats in the squares, the streets, garbage dumps… The” Hidalgo reviews “ – an expression now consecrated boiled as early as in the medium term, in taxis, bars, restaurants, on Twitter, on tv, on the radio, into the microphone of the stand-up comedians Nicolas Canteloup has imagined to conceive écrabouillée by the sleigh of santa claus ; Fabrice Éboué was filmed in a train full of people, accusing him of not taking the metro), not to mention artists, such as Vincent Lindon and Fabrice Luchini, raging against the “bobo”, that has Paris a more livable city.”

Sacred tour-de-force of “Ana”, the daughter of Spanish republicans, seemingly so sweet and so well prepared for the authority by Bertrand Delanoë. Why ? How the mayor has hit bottom and almost lost in macronie, and then find the strength to 60 years to represent ? What is the role of the denial, the insanity, the injustice ? To try to understand, it is necessary to observe at length, in the option of meeting in your office, in your Vel Satis electrical on the road to Colombey-les-deux-Churches, and also, at dawn, the door of the Chapel, in the midst of the camps of the migrants. Seek the truth in the speech of all the facts. To investigate this heart to the left, sensitive to the refugees, as well as to the billionaires, capable of growing, to the right, hitting the friends. He had to meet dozens of people, their rivals, their fans, their friends, their co-workers, her husband also. “Anne is a force of nature, confided one night, in a cafe near his small house of the Fifteenth district. The mechanics are complex. “A couple of weeks before the municipal elections, it is not necessary to disassemble.

“I love it,” he said, and greedy, those who complain about the execution, for nearly twenty years, in the markets of the openings. To conquer the city council in 2014, Hidalgo has been ploughing the field for a year and a half. “Paris that dares you to” name of your program for a city “, creative, solidary “, with a shell of newspeak, already a little bit of urban agriculture, of “vegetated roofs” and the promise to build 10 000 houses per year, 30 % of social housing by 2030, the increase in kindergarten places, embellishing the squares of large size, to close, after the of the left margin, along the bank of the right bank…” I have a dream, ” she says, then, a city where parents can walk down the street without the fear of letting go of the hand of his sons. “

The emperor Delanoë campaigned on his arm, a little sad, but proud to support his first-lieutenant of the principles of the invention. “Anne” has been impeccable, efficient and fair to replace it when a deranged man stabbed him in the year 2002. Then you never really associated with power, confining it to the ” office “, where a couple of colleagues of mockery always enjoyed to ask him the time, and then to urban planning, but it was decided : one day, the place that would do it. “My girlfriend,” she called, certain that this newcomer would make no shadow. Bertrand Delanoë, has chosen his exact opposite, a woman, a mother of three, simple and warm that he knows how to be uncompromising, and cold. There is in the sun of San Fernando, near Cadiz, where he was born, and the strength of those in need of a small, exiled from the city of Lyon, at the age of 2 years, in the arms of a seamstress and an electrician in search of a better life. Ana, have changed the name of the Ana, had to be at the height. It is a solid, pretty, but not minaudière, a daughter of sports co’, ex-basketball player he became inspector of the work, photographed in 1997 in the cabinet of Martine Aubry. There, in the battle of the youth jobs, she has worked with an economist, a graduate, who is seven years her junior, Jean-Marc Germain, who became his rock, in life as in politics.

Socialism, in Hidalgo, it is the intimate. Her first husband, the father of her two older children, was in the rue de Solferino, Jean-Marc Germain, for him, was the right arm of Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille, as a PS, before they are presented to the parliamentary elections of 2012 in the Hauts-de-Seine, so as not to disturb his wife. The mp and the mayor of Paris has always done, be sure not to over mix their golf, but at home, we talked non-stop politics. The bottom of my heart, “Ana”, has the rose in the fist. Delanoë may go quiet.