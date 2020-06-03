the resemblance is striking !

While the filming of the series to TF1 Tomorrow belongs to us just resume with strict conditions, the actress Vanessa Demouy does not forget her two children she had with the actor Philippe Lellouche. The interpreter Rose Latour was first unveiled a rare photo of her daughter, Sharlie, who apparently shared the same taste as her mom for the Playmobil and then she had made a very beautiful declaration of love for the birthday of his son Solal. She continued this Tuesday, June 2, revealing a photo of this last in his company for a occasion special.

“That’s it, you’re flying away … I’m proud of you “

“Today, tu démarres your 1st job d been… this is It, you’re flying away … I am proud of you …. I think fort to you @solal_lellouche !!!! #mumandson #proud,” wrote Vanessa Demouy in the caption of a post published on his account Instagram followed by more than 208,000 subscribers and “liked” by over 7,000 fans, who have not failed to emphasize the resemblance of the young man with his mom. “As it looks like you Vanessa”, “it All mom”, “Sacred likeness,” “It’s crazy the resemblance with you Vanessa,” one can read in the comments of this picture.

A containment with his children

Vannesa Demouy has shared her confinement with her two children Solal and Sharlie. And like many parents, she found herself compelled to improvise a professor. “The home school, this is a great time ! I don’t remember

