the resemblance to her mother is striking !

Selena Gomez finds herself confined to her home in Los Angeles. The singer is close to her mom and they are very much alike.

Selena Gomez finds himself confined in his villa in Los Angeles. The young woman remains very close to his mom and the resemblance is striking.

For more than two months, thee coronavirus rages everywhere in the world. People should limit their movement so as not to spread it.

Selena Gomez complies with the rules and the starlet is even brought against the Covid-19. In fact, she spends many messages to his fans to respect the measures. And then, she does not hesitate to make videos for them to learn how to properly wash hands.

The singer has had to leave aside his projects because of the virus. Nevertheless, it seems that she is living rather well to confinement. Moreover, the young femme spends a lot of time behind the stoves and she found a new passion.

Soon, she will even cook with her fans on HBO. As well, Selena Gomez is going to be able to discover another of his passions.

Selena Gomez very close to his mom !

Moreover, there is no doubt that Selena Gomez has learned to cook with his mom. In fact, the starlet is very close to her, and they make a lot of things together. Selena can count on the presence and the support of his mother.

Mandy Teefey is the mother of Selena and she wants to be very discreet. So far, it not missing the important moments in the career of his daughter. So she posed several times with her during the red carpet.

“My mom always told me that if I love what I do and that I enjoy, then I can continue. But, if there is more fun and I’m sad, then I have to get back to Texas and all to leave “ had she confided in 2013.

Is made, the mother of Selena Gomez to him gives very good advice and she seems to listen. In any case, the mother and daughter look very much alike on the many photos.

Tags : selena gomez – Selena Gomez album – selena gomez coronavirus – selena gomez couple Selena Gomez HBO – selena gomez instagram – selena gomez mother selena gomez mother selena gomez photos