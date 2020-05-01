The resemblance unexpectedly between Ryan Reynolds and Kate Beckinsale

People and royalty

Ryan Reynolds has found his doppelganger.

We had not seen it coming, and now we no longer see it. In the series ‘ stars and their famous doppelganger “, Ryan Reynolds and Kate Beckinsale are the new celebrities to the troubling similarities. On the plateau du Tonight Show de Jimmy Fallonthe british actress has revealed that she was convinced that she looked like” exactly “ to the one who hides under the costume of Deadpool. ” This is shocking ! Sometimes I see a bus pass in front of me and I say to myself ‘Wow I’m sexy… Oh wait, this is not me’ or ‘I’ve never done this film’ “, she explained to the host american.



Kate Beckinsale and Ryan Reynolds were they separated at birth ? After seeing a montage of the two actors side-by-side, their resemblance is obvious.

See double

Even the husband of Blake Lively is aware of this. ” It is like looking into a mirror “, he joked recently on the set of Today Show. ” This is something that I hear since a long time. Other people have told me also. “

“It is like looking in a mirror,” @VancityReynolds responds to @KateBeckinsale’s hilarious comments about the two of them looking alike pic.twitter.com/2opzFrmJ1f — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 12, 2019

Because of this resemblance, Kate Beckinsale think that it might not work with Ryan Reynolds because one of them” would explode “if they were to appear in the same room.