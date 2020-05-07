The result of Shining, Emilia Clarke in a Christmas story, … trailers-don’t miss it – Actus Ciné

Every Saturday, check out the 5 videos that made the buzz this week. In the program : “Doctor Sleep”, the new Xavier Dolan, Vincent Cassel and Reda Kateb among the filmmakers of”the Untouchables”, …

Doctor Sleep – October 30, 2019

Mike Flanagan with Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran

Still deeply marked by the trauma he lived, as a child, to the Overlook Hotel, Dan Torrance has had to fight to try to find a semblance of serenity. But when he meets Abra, a courageous teenage girl gifts extrasensory, his old demons resurface. Because the girl, aware that Dan has the same powers as she, needs his help : she wants to fight the dreaded Pink Slap and his tribe of the Node to True, which feed on donations as innocent as it is to conquer immortality. Forming an alliance unexpected, Dan and Abra engage in a struggle without thank you against Rose. In the Face of the innocence of the young girl and to his way of accepting his gift, Dan has no other choice but to mobilize its own powers, even if he must confront his fears and wake up the ghosts of the past…

Last Christmas – November 27, 2019

From Paul Feig with Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson

Kate drags behind it a series of bad decisions and wanders through London to the sound of the bells attached to his boots of leprechaun, only job she had managed to land in a Christmas shop. This is why she couldn’t believe her eyes when she meets Tom who seems to see it as much more than what she lets appear. While the city is decked out in all its finery for year-end holiday season, nothing seemed to predispose them to develop a relationship. But sometimes, you just have to let operate the magic of Christmas, to open his heart and believe it…

The Enchanted – December 11, 2019

Pascal Bonitzer, Sara Giraudeau, Nicolas Duvauchelle, Nicolas Maury

For the “story of the month”, Coline, freelance writer for a women’s magazine, is sent to the bottom of the Pyrenees to interview Simon, an artist a little wild-which would have seen him appear the ghost of his mother at the time of the death of one of them… Interview that it is all the more curious to his neighbor, the beautiful Azar claims to be, she, have seen the ghost of his father ! Simon, during the night of their meeting, trying to seduce Coline, which he resists, but falls in love…

Matthias and Maxime – October 16, 2019

Xavier Dolan with Gabriel D’almeida Freitas, Xavier DolanAnne Dorval

Two childhood friends embrace for the needs of a short film, amateur. After that kiss, seemingly innocent, a doubt recurring installs, confronting the two boys to their preferences, upsetting the balance of their social circle and, soon, their lives.

Non-standard – October 23, 2019

Of Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache with Vincent Cassel, Reda Kateb, Hélène Vincent

Bruno and Malik lived for 20 years in another world, that of children and adolescents with autism. Within their two respective associations, they are forming young people from difficult neighborhoods in which to frame these cases classified as “hyper-complex”. An alliance is out of the ordinary to personalities outside the norm.