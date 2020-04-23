The results of the draft WNBA 2020: see 36 choice

The draft of the WNBA 2020 took place virtually on Friday night and, as expected, two former Oregon Ducks were the first players to withdraw from the table. The Liberty of New York has selected Sabrina Ionescu with the first choice in the standings, and his teammate, Oregon, Satou Sabally, came in second at Dallas.
The WNBA has also honored three young players as a choice of draft awards. Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, all of whom have lost life in a tragic helicopter accident in February, have been selected.
Here are the full results of the draft on Friday.
The provisional results of the WNBA 2020:
Round 1:
1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon
2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally, Oregon
3. Fever Indiana: Laurex Cox, Baylor
4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie, Princeton
6. Lynx of Minnesota: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard, Oregon
9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker, From
10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby, Virginia
11. Storm Seattle: Kitija Laska, South Florida
12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones, Louisville
2nd round:
13. New York Liberty: Kylee Shook, Louisville
14. Fever Indiana: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa
15. New York Liberty: Leaonna Odom, Duke
16. Lynx in Minnesota: Crystal Dangerfield, From
17. Atlanta Dream: Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech
18. Phoenix Mercury: Te a Cooper, Baylor
19. Storm Seattle: Joyner Holmes, Texas
20. Los Angeles Sparks: Beatrice Mompremier, Miami
21. Dallas Wings: Luisa Geiselsoder, Germany
22. Los Angeles Sparks: Leonie Fiebich, Germany
23. Connecticut Sun: Kaila Charles, Maryland
24. Washington Mystics: Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton
Round 3:
25. Atlanta Dream: Mikayla Pivec, State of Oregon
26. New York Liberty: Erica Ogwumike, Rice
27. Atlanta Dream: Kobi Thornton, Clemson
28. Fever Indiana: Kamiah Smalls, James Madison
29. Phoenix Mercury: Stella Johnson, cavalier
30. Chicago Sky: Japreece Dean, UCLA
31. Storm Seattle: Haley Gorecki, Duke
32. Chicago Sky: Kiah Gillespie, the State of Florida
33. Las Vegas Aces: Lauren Manis, Holy Cross
34. Los Angeles Sparks: Tynice Martin, West Virginia
35. Connecticut Sun: Juicy Landrum, Baylor
36. Washington Mystics: Sug Sutton, Texas
.