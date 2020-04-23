The results of the draft WNBA 2020: see 36 choice

The draft of the WNBA 2020 took place virtually on Friday night and, as expected, two former Oregon Ducks were the first players to withdraw from the table. The Liberty of New York has selected Sabrina Ionescu with the first choice in the standings, and his teammate, Oregon, Satou Sabally, came in second at Dallas.

The WNBA has also honored three young players as a choice of draft awards. Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester, all of whom have lost life in a tragic helicopter accident in February, have been selected.

Here are the full results of the draft on Friday.

The provisional results of the WNBA 2020:

Round 1:

1. New York Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon

2. Dallas Wings: Satou Sabally, Oregon

3. Fever Indiana: Laurex Cox, Baylor

4. Atlanta Dream: Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

5. Dallas Wings: Bella Alarie, Princeton

6. Lynx of Minnesota: Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

7. Dallas Wings: Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

8. Chicago Sky: Ruthy Hebard, Oregon

9. New York Liberty: Megan Walker, From

10. Phoenix Mercury: Jocelyn Willoughby, Virginia

11. Storm Seattle: Kitija Laska, South Florida

12. New York Liberty: Jazmine Jones, Louisville

2nd round:

13. New York Liberty: Kylee Shook, Louisville

14. Fever Indiana: Kathleen Doyle, Iowa

15. New York Liberty: Leaonna Odom, Duke

16. Lynx in Minnesota: Crystal Dangerfield, From

17. Atlanta Dream: Brittany Brewer, Texas Tech

18. Phoenix Mercury: Te a Cooper, Baylor

19. Storm Seattle: Joyner Holmes, Texas

20. Los Angeles Sparks: Beatrice Mompremier, Miami

21. Dallas Wings: Luisa Geiselsoder, Germany

22. Los Angeles Sparks: Leonie Fiebich, Germany

23. Connecticut Sun: Kaila Charles, Maryland

24. Washington Mystics: Jaylyn Agnew, Creighton

Round 3:

25. Atlanta Dream: Mikayla Pivec, State of Oregon

26. New York Liberty: Erica Ogwumike, Rice

27. Atlanta Dream: Kobi Thornton, Clemson

28. Fever Indiana: Kamiah Smalls, James Madison

29. Phoenix Mercury: Stella Johnson, cavalier

30. Chicago Sky: Japreece Dean, UCLA

31. Storm Seattle: Haley Gorecki, Duke

32. Chicago Sky: Kiah Gillespie, the State of Florida

33. Las Vegas Aces: Lauren Manis, Holy Cross

34. Los Angeles Sparks: Tynice Martin, West Virginia

35. Connecticut Sun: Juicy Landrum, Baylor

36. Washington Mystics: Sug Sutton, Texas

