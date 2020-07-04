The resumption of hunting in September

The filming of the season 4 of the strangest Things, points to a recovery in September.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix plans to resume production of the fourth season to come Strange Things after it has been temporarily interrupted in the course of the last three months, due to the pandemic of COVID-19. The production of season 4, finally was able to resume on the 17th of September in Atlanta, Georgia, while the State continues its efforts to revive the economy.

This news came more than a month after the governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, has published the protocols of the health and safety of the State, to allow the resumption of the major film and television productions. In fact, the Georgia is a State that sees a lot of filming. This is in particular the stronghold of the productions of Marvel and many of the projects of Netflix.

“Georgians want to return to work and demonstrate that not only can we beat this virus, but also to be leaders in this industry, with luck, to encourage the united states back to work “said the founder and owner of Atlanta Metro Studios, John Rooker.

The series had begun production of season 4 only a month before the filming to be interrupted. Therefore, it is still a lot of things to shoot and this could have an effect on the initial version of the season 4.

The cast of season 4, we find : Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Maya Thurman-Hawke, Brett Gelman and Priah Ferguson.

While waiting for the new episodes, the first 3 seasons Strange Things they are available on Netflix.

Source : THR / Credit ©Netflix