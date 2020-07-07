The return code Hays

The cultural current is sometimes farceuse. While the world of cinema, literature, music and art in general, it seems permanently mired in the debates in grotesque – last in date : the classical music is racist ? – when you are forced to wonder about what is appropriate to watch, read or listen to in regards to the “sensitivities” of countless for the public, that is the time to re-read ” woke up “, so that one déboulonne, décolonialise and désinvisibilise to the bottom of the controllers, in the room of a retrospective entitled Forbidden Hollywood, which consists of 10 films from the big studios of production before the introduction of the code Hays.

In force from 1934 until 1966, this code of conduct of the film which takes the name of its creator, attorney William Hays, president of the Motion Picture Producers and Distributors of America (MPPDA) – the body of the” self-regulation ” put in place by the major Hollywood studios, which became in 1945 in the stream of the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) – regulates the content of films in terms of sex, violence, good manners, and good morals. Accurate to the absurd, is based on a principle of brass :” No film will be produced that could interfere with the moral values of the audience. “That the values were mostly those held by the leagues of virtue, who worked actively in the implementation of this effective instrument of self-censorship.

It is not useless, in fact, for today we remember the context in which it is born the code Hays. One of the frenzied activism of the pressure groups, the puritans, who vitupéraient the Babylon of hollywood, the home of the scandals of crapoteux to the repetition and the shows that are degrading and corrupting. Calling to throw in the cauldron of Satan the poached californians and to boycott the least of the film that is considered contrary to common decency, have gradually imposed their rules to the producers before everything about their recipes. One of the first steps you took Hays to the head of the MPPDA was to impose a “morality certificate” to any person becoming a movie.

The comparison is not reason, but there are disturbing similarities with the current situation. Nothing says that the agitation opportunistic of the major hollywood studios, who don’t know what to do to make their blockbusters that conform to the requirements of the boxes, still more offensive, not forward, in the long term, towards the establishment of a new “code” moral, formalized or not, with the objective of preserving the public, but especially the self-elected representatives of the myriad “communities” that make up humanity – of any ” crime.” And the recent call for a boycott, that affects the writer J. K. Rowling, accused of “transphobia” for writing that only women had their periods, for example, shows that it is the totality of the world of the arts and culture that is affected by this fantasy of purity and “safety” are now in the heart of the militants of the claims, and that switches the legitimate struggles absolutism, when it is not in the ridiculous.

The story, as big as the the arts, need not be repeated exactly. But she raves often. Today, the Hollywood imagined walking towards the future in line, sometimes up in the nonsense, in the rhetoric of the militants more locked – tweet of the actress Emma Watson about the blasphemy committed by J. K. Rowling :” Trans people are who they say they are and they deserve to live their lives without having to be constantly challenged or they are told that they are not who they say they are. “In fact, it could be that it is, on the contrary, the withdrawal of a hundred years.