The return of Alan, Ellie and Ian in the world of fantasy

The third part of the Jurassic World title to be released in June of 2021. The pitch will take place after the events of the fall of the Kingdom. The dinosaurs escaped the Island Nubar have been sold at auction, unfortunately, many have been released into the natural environment as the raptor Blue.

Jeff Goldblum who plays Dr Ian Malcolm explains that we will enter a new era of the jurassic, or the Man, and the dinosaurs are going to have to learn to live together. But is this really possible ?

It will not be the only ex of Jurassic Park. The stars Sam Neill also known as Dr. Alan Grant and Laura Dern who plays Dr. Ellie Sattler are also in the cast !

Chris Pratt who plays Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard alias Clear so you will have the support of an expert in dinosaurs. Humans and dinosaurs are going to be able to share the planet ? See you in June for the sequel of Jurassic World !

By Edwige Colin