The return of Friends will have to wait

WarnerMedia stands ready to launch its streaming service HBO Max may 2020 in the United States – 2021 for France, but he misses the exclusivity of size. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the special Friends for the reunion of the six friends will not be able to do all of the followingbecause of the pandemic COVID-19.

THR tells us that the filming was to take place on 23 and 24 march. We already knew that this had been pushed back, but this is the first confirmation of the fact that the special will not be ready for the launch of HBO’s Max.

The six main characters in the famous Sitcom – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – had signed to show the sides of the creators of the series David Crane and Marta Kauffman for a special without a script. Unfortunately, like many other productions, the filming has been cancelled due to the pandemic.

For the moment therefore, there is no schedule for the resumption of filming. Sources of THR to indicate that the special will not be turned to line distance, and is alive and well at NBC as soon as this is possible.

” […] the special will not be available to the streaming platform, on the day of the launch. But it happens ! ” accurate to an official press release by HBO Max. “The cast and producers are all very excited of the turn, and this will be the first time since the end of the series that the entire cast will be together, and with the original decor. There are many surprises planned and the behind the scenes footage rare that we wish to share. We will keep you informed as soon as plans become concrete, and that we have a launch date solid. “

The info of a possible meeting of Friends emerged in November 2019, with Warner confirming officially the project in February 2020. Each cast member would have earned between 2.5 and 3 million dollars to appear in the special.

In France, the service HBO Max will not launch before 2021. So if the special Friends is distributed before, everyone will probably have already seen, a bit like The Mandalorian with Disney+.

