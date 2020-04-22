The return of Marvel Sam Raimi could lead to a programming epic Sinister Six

As Batman returned to the screen in many ways, he was similar to Spider-Man. The character made his debut on the big screen, there is less than two decades. And yet, the current incarnation of Tom Holland in the film world Marvel not only marks the third Peter Parker in the direct, but the third restart of the myth of Spider-Man.

When a super-hero is reviewed quite often, it can be difficult to avoid repeating the same arcs of history. Fortunately, Sony and Marvel have reached a new agreement in 2019 to keep Holland in the MCU have been the ideal route to do something with a public that Spider-Man never really seen. It is true, true believers. It is time for a Spider-Verse live.

The return of Sam Raimi in Marvel could produce a Spider-Verse live

Until Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, a financial success and a critical success, Sony and Marvel have probably little chance of taking such a creative impetus. But the public has been initiated to the concept of a multiverse at the same time with this animated film 2018, and in the MCU itself. In fact, the franchise has strongly teased the multiverse in 2019.

The two Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: far from home toy with the notion of dimensions of alternatives. The first sees the Avengers create new timelines branching and the second one uses the multiverse as a Mysterio turning bait and switch (Jake Gyllenhaal). However, the director of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, has admitted that the real thing was going to happen very, very soon.

As its title indicates, the fans expect Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of madness opens doors to the multiverse. Rumors are swirling about how this film will mark the result. But now that Sam Raimi is involved, the most obvious answer may be exactly what Marvel Studios has in mind. After all, Raimi has made the original trilogy of Spider-Man in the 2000s.

Such an approach could be based on the ultimate version of the Sinister Six

As excited as fans are for that Raimi can finally work again with Marvel, it is particularly revealing that it is he who gives life to the multiverse. Spider-Man is the only character currently in the MCU who has already had his own franchise of movies. And the Spider-Verse the comic book feels like a real opportunity to grandfather in previous versions of the character.

With Raimi on board, the developer could use the result of Doctor Strange to set up a Spider-Verse live. Imagine seeing Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield share the big screen. But with three Peter Parkers at hand, the Spider-Men will face a threat that would be insurmountable for them to deal with individually. Once again, Sony has covered that.

For years, the studio has wanted to make a film that focused on the Sinister Six. In the comics, this team of super-villains is comprised of a half-dozen of the greatest enemies of Spider-Man. At the time of The Amazing Spider-Man, the idea was to rely on Sinister Six. But this series has collapsed, leading to the entrance of Spidey in the MCU. This is the perfect time for Sony to dust off.

But who composed the last set Sinister Six Spider-Man?

The result of Doctor Strange will make the multiverse to the MCU. And the next Venom 2 is strongly rumored to bring the Holland side of things, Sony. Eddie Brock of Tom Hardy and his parasite seem to be a natural choice for the film Sinister Six. Given that Venom and Spider-Man are allies, in the interim, we will leave aside for the moment.

But aside from Venom, all bets are off, especially if we choose the wicked of the three previous series of Spider-Man. The fans might have the chance to revisit some of the best villains of Spidey. Naturally, we would start with Willem Dafoe and Alfred Molina as the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus, respectively, of the first two movies. After all, Doc Ock leads initially to the Sinister Six from the comic.

Molina and Dafoe remain the gold standard for the villains of Spider-Man. And although the movies The Amazing Spider-Man are least popular, we would take it back when even Rhys Ifans as the lizard, Jamie Foxx as electro. The latter has been trapped in the messy, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and merit the redemption. In addition, the design of his character and his overall power would be great.

The MCU still has space to build his own gallery, rogue Spider-Man

Of course, we will include them the vulture of Michael Keaton and Mysterio of Gyllenhaal in the MCU. The two characters know the secret identity of Peter and could be wildcards. Mysterio is presumed dead. But we doubt fans will complain if the master of illusion would reappear. For the sake of variety and consistency, this gives us two villains of each series Spider-Man.

In fact, this programming includes several characters who are “dead” in their previous appearances at the cinema. But all you need is a villain with the ability to jump to different points of the timeline – the pivot of Vincent D’onofrio may be? – and he or she may remove the characters before they reach their purposes. In spite of this, a number of other wicked keys have been excluded from our list.

If Sinister Six does not occur until after the third Spider-Man in the MCU, it could also include all the characters that are introduced there. At the present time, Kraven the hunter and black cat are among the villains the most popular of Spidey does not appear in the action. In addition, the Sandman Thomas Haden Church of Spider-Man 3 missed the cut, the single-member Sinister Six original remaining to do so.

That this occurs in the Spider-Man 3, 2021 or shortly after, Marvel and Sony have a real opportunity here to acknowledge the past of the big-screen Spider-Man. In addition, companies may take advantage of the good will of the fans and choose the best parts of the previous series Spider-Man. With Raimi involved, it seems almost inevitable now. We hope that this will soon be formalized.