The return of Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU could be done sooner than expected !

Even if the career of Tony Stark came to an end in Avengers : Endgamevery soon , the rumor about his return in the MCU began to swell. A true icon of the MCU for over ten years, Robert Downey Jr., it is a figure irreplaceable and his next appearance in the universe of Marvel movies may well be done more quickly than expected.

Starting with a cameo announced in The Black Widow next to Scarlett Johansson. The movie solo dedicated to the black Widow, which takes place before the events of Endgametherefore, it will be possible to review it in the cinema. But this is not the only project in which the actor could return. Marvel also reportedly wanted to ensure its presence in other projects, including a series Ironheart Disney+, but due to the salary of the actor, too high, it would be a brake.

Return to the sides of Tom Holland ?

Other noise from the corridors suggest that Marvel could consider the possibility that Tony Stark lent his voice to the interface of the artificial intelligence of the costume of Spider-Man. An idea is not so surprising when one knows the strong connection between Stark and Parker on the screen and between Downey Jr., and the Netherlands in real life.

In addition, in a recent interview, Joe Russo, one of the brothers directors ofEndgame and Infinity War has revealed that would be in the discussion with Robert Downey Jr. for a new movie, without disclosing the nature and date of launch of this project but by emphasizing that this could happen in the “not much“.

In the meantime if the appearance of Robert Downey Jr. will be in the next Spider-Man 3the public will be able to find the actor in the film Sherlock Holmes 3 the output of which is scheduled for the end of the year.