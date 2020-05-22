the reunion jovial between Emilia Clarke, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington

Last October 23, Emilia Clarke celebrated its 33 years. Since the end of Game of Thronesthe interpreter of Daenerys has taken over the paths on the big screen. The actress is preparing, in particular the thriller Above Suspicion and the Christmas movie Last Christmas, where she co-starred with Emma Thompson. However, she does not forget her first love, especially when it comes to blow out 33 candles. Thus, his friends and former playing partners, Jason Momoa and Kit Harington, were present at his side to celebrate his birthday.

On Instagram, Emilia Clarke has shared a photo of this reunion, as it deems “décoiffantes”. It must be said that the interpreter of Khal Drogo still has its tuft of hair impressive, while Kit Harington has kept his curls and his beard emblematic, in the purest style of Jon Snow. To note that the Khaleesi and her Khal had already recroisés recently in The Graham Norton Show the BBC Two in the company of Regina King, and singer Camila Cabello.