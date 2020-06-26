The reusable containers are safe in the time of a pandemic, provide experts | COVID-19 | The Tribune

119 scientists from 18 countries say that these containers will not increase the risk of transmission of the virus.

According to the currently available scientific evidence, the virus is mainly transmitted through infected droplets in the aerosol, in place of through contaminated surfaces.

The researchers advise consumers to wash their reusable containers with soap and warm water.

Many environmentalists accuse the industry of the plastic to take advantage of the situation to make the promotion of single-use products the use of which was declining before the pandemic.

