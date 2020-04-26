the revelations of the actress on her surprising perpetrator

Salma Hayek does not stop spinning. That which has been revealed in the films of Robert Rodriguez will be at the poster of five feature films in 2020, including Like a Boss, which has just been released in the United States. In this comedy from Miguel Arteta, actress 53-year-old represents a formidable business woman who invests in the cosmetics company launched by two young friends (as embodied by Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne), and who will, of course, spoil their existence.

“I prayed really, that he does not jump at me face””

On the occasion of the release of this film, the actress has agreed to return to the defining looks on the red carpet in a video for Vogue. Having spoken of the dresses that Armani and Versace have lent or offered at the beginning of his career, when a few designers were interested in it, or of his own creativity in terms of look, such as wearing a vest angora with nothing underneath at Cannes, the actress fell on a photograph taken for the promotion of Frida, the famous biopic about the artist mexico Frida Kahlo released in theaters in 2002.

On this superb picture (visible in the video below), Salma Hayek poses with a small monkey, like the artist did in several of his self-portraits. And the actress has not kept a souvenir of nice and its interactions with the small animal. “This monkey, who was called Tyson, was actually attacked during the filming of Frida, and I was severely injured”, revealed the actress.

“But I’ve still been brave enough to let him again close to me and work together on the film. And then, we did this session-photos for Vogue. And there, I prayed really, that he does not jump at me face” joked Salma Hayek, before you turn the page and move on to a red dress custom-created for the Golden Globes.