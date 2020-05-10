“The Revenant” with Leonardo DiCaprio is now available on Netflix

Long criticized for the low quality of his catalogue of films in France, the platform Netflix has since decided several months of higher speed . The proof is with the new proposed subscribers for the month of November .

In addition to the event The Irish Man directed by Martin Scorcese, which will be available on the 27th of NovemberNetflix has decided to put online the only movie that won an Oscar to Leonardo DiCaprio ( despite 6 nominations ) to know The Revenant .

We find Leo in the skin of the trapper Hugh Glass . At the heart of an America deeply wild, he will try to survive in a hostile environment to find his people, following the attack of a bear . With more than 3 million entries, the film was a real hit in France and around the world .

The platform will also host Terminator Genisys, or The King with Lily – Rose Depp and Robert Pattinson .