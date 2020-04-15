The review of right-of-Kim Kardashian is going to talk to those who have seen this series Netflix

Mounting The HuffPost with Getty/Netflix Carole Baskin of “Tiger King”, in the heart of the exam to the bar of Kim Kardashian.

“A woman visited a shelter for tigers with his family. While she was there, she tripped on the tail of a tiger and injured her arm. That the wife shall sue and what is the reason of its responsibility”, it is asked to the student, as evidenced by the snapshot below.

The least we can is that the questions are relevant. And for good reason, the practical cases described in the exercise are closely reference to situations of a series of documentaries the most-watched shows on Netflix these past few weeks: “Tiger King” [“Au royaume des fauves”, en France].

TV SERIES – determined to pass the bar in 2022, Kim Kardashian will not loose anything, not even during confinement. On Wednesday 15 April, the star of reality tv in the us has shared photos of the last review of the law that it has passed at a distance, on his account Instagram in the story.

Multiple choice response offered then to Kim Kardashian. “The owner of the zoo for negligence”, the answer to A. “the owner of The zoo, for objective responsibility”, the answer B. “the owner of The zoo, to the extent where owning a refuge for tigers is considered as an activity abnormally dangerous”, the answer to C. And finally, “Carole Baskin”, answer D.

Carole Baskin is one of the people interviewed in the broadcast. At the head of a huge shelter for cats in Florida (supposed to be non-profit), the activist is considered to be one of the big competitors of Joe Exotic-star program Netflix.

Rumors tell that she is the cause of the death of her former husband, Don Lewis, american billionaire, mysteriously disappeared in 1997. The activist for the rights of animals would have chopped the body before you feed it to the tigers.

An extensive legal case

Watched by more than 34 million viewers in the United States in the ten days that followed its posting on the streaming platform, according to Europe 1, the documentary tells the story in seven episodes the story of Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, more known under the name of Joe Exotic.

The man on the shirts of satin and the cut mullet, also a fan of weapons and openly homosexual, was one of the largest holders of zoo of his country. Renowned for its tigers and other exotic animals, the facility has been fully taken over when its owner has been found guilty of having attempted to kill… Carole Baskin.

Kim Kardashian is not at the end of its surprises. It was announced that having resumed his law studies in 2019 Vogue. His desire to become a lawyer, as was his father, had been motivated by his fight for Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, held sexagenarian imprisoned for more than twenty years for a misdemeanor non-violent drug-related. Invited to the table of Donald Trump, Kim Kardashian had obtained his release.

