“The Right Stuff” happens to Disney + this fall

Disney + has announced today that the series is scripted the original “The Right Stuff” from National Geographic will be presented this fall on Disney +. Produced for National Geographic by Appian Way and Warner Horizon Scripted Television, “The Right Stuff” is adapted from the narrative non-fictional iconic Tom Wolfe of the early days of the us space program.

The series scripted eight episodes casts a clear gaze on what was to become the first “reality show” american, while astronauts ambitious and their families become celebrities instant in a competition that could kill them or make them immortal.

The two men at the centre of the story are major John Glenn, a pilot test has been revered and a family man devoted to steadfast principles, played by Patrick J. Adams (“Suits”), and lieutenant-commander Alan Shepard, one of the best test pilots. in the history of the Navy, played by Jake McDorman (“What we do in the shadows”, “Lady Bird”).

At the height of the cold war in 1959, the soviet Union dominated the space race. To combat a national feeling of fear and decline, the u.s. government’s approach to the Mercury project-NASA, triggering a space race with the Soviets and making instant celebrities of a handful of pilots to test the most accomplished of the army. These individuals, who are known under the name Mercury Seven, are forged into a hero well before having completed a single heroic act. The best engineers of the country believe that it will take decades to enter the space. They have two years.

The rest of the Mercury Seven include lieutenant Gordon Cooper, played by Colin O’donoghue (“once There was”, “Carrie Pilby”, “The Rite”), the youngest of seven who was selected to the general surprise; Wally Schirra, played by Aaron Staton (“Mad Men,” “Narcos: Mexico city”, “Castle Rock”), a competition pilot with a gift for pranks; Scott Carpenter, played by James Lafferty (“The Haunting of Hill House”, “Small Town Crime”), a man moving which has been dubbed “The Poet” by the other astronauts; Deke Slayton, played by Micah Stock (“Brittany Runs a Marathon”, “Escape at Dannemora”), a pilot and engineer, taciturn but incredibly intelligent; and Gus Grissom, played by Michael Trotter (“Underground”, “The Evening Hour”), a test driver, no-frills, which eventually becomes the second human in space.

The forces of astronauts are matched only by their flaws. While men succumb to the temptations that surround them, the Mercury project is in danger of separating. At the heart of the historic drama populated by characters deeply human are two men who become icons – Glenn and Shepard – as they jockey to be the first man in space. The whole program is almost brought to its knees by their intense rivalry.

The series also follows the engineers of NASA, who are working against the clock so that the pressure rises in Washington and an audience transfixed. And we are seeing the belly of a propaganda machine mythical headed by the public relations department of NASA, and aided by the writers and editors-in-chief of LIFE magazine.

“This true story of scientific innovation and perseverance, the human could not be more timely,” said Courteney Monroe, president of National Geographic Global Television Networks. “The Right Stuff” from National Geographic is a story that is ambitious on the exploration, the ambition, the determination and the resilience and reminds us that human beings can achieve the extraordinary when they are united by a common goal. This series offers an effective overview of the astronauts of the Mercury 7, but heroic and imperfect, and we are delighted that he has found his perfect home on Disney +. “

“While our public around the world turns to Disney + to find inspiration and optimism, we believe that the heroism of real Mercury 7 will showcase the tenacity of the human spirit and inspire a new generation to reach for the stars,” said Ricky Strauss. , president, Content and marketing, Disney +. “The wonderful team of storytellers to the National Geographic, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, and Appian Way has crafted a tale that is captivating and entertaining and we are honored to offer him a home world as the first original series scripted Disney + National Geographic.

“The book of Tom Wolfe brilliantly captured a critical moment of american history that has really resonated with all of us at Appian Way and Nat Geo,” said Davisson, “Disney + is the ideal partner to tell this story of what it takes to truly achieve something extraordinary. but also the personal costs of this ambition. “

Lafferty added, “” The Right Stuff “evokes the wonder and the awe of the moment where we first escaped from the limitations of our only home and we ventured into the unknown. But the show is as much about who we are today on our historic achievements. At a time when the world is facing important challenges, this history reminds us that what seems impossible today can become the triumphs of tomorrow. “

The rest of the cast of the ensemble includes Nora Zehetner (“Brick”, “Creative Control”) in the role of Annie Glenn, the wife of John Glenn and his childhood friend who has a speech disability which can sometimes make communication difficult; Eloise Mumford (in excess “Fifty shades of grey”) as Trudy Cooper, wife of Gordon Cooper, and the same driver, complete with his marriage difficult with Gordon that caused conflict throughout the season; and Shannon Lucio (“Prison Break”, “True Blood”) as Louise Shepard, the wife a devoted and enduring of Alan Shepard.

Patrick Fischler (“Twin Peaks”, “Mad Men”) embodies Bob Gilruth, a specialist in rockets to the soft voice who is the partner of the more cheeky Chris Kraft, portrayed by Eric Ladin (“American Sniper”). They are key members of the group Space Task of NASA, accused by president Dwight Eisenhower to put a man in space faster than it seems humanly possible. They are racing against the clock while the pressures mount Washington, and an audience transfixed.

While the astronauts of the Mercury 7 are projected to the eyes of the public, the public relations department of NASA goes out of their way to paint the perfect picture, helped by the writers and the editors of LIFE Magazine. Danny Strong (“Trillion”) plays John “Shorty” Powers, the ubiquitous man of public relations for NASA, bringing constantly the astronauts on journeys joyful to factories and chicken dinners rubber in order to stimulate the enthusiasm of the audience, and therefore, the appropriations of congress for the space program. Josh Cooke (“Grace and Frankie”, “The Marvellous Mrs Maisel”) performer Loudon Wainwright Jr., the star reporter of LIFE Magazine, who is responsible for writing the biographies of the seven astronauts, and that carefully examine what is actually happening.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson are executive producers, with Mark Lafferty (“Castle Rock”, “Halt and Catch Fire”), who is showrunner. Chris Long (“The Americans”, “The mentalist”) has produced and directed the first episode. Will Staples (“Animals”, “Shooter”) and Howard Korder (“Boardwalk Empire”) are also executive producers. Thelma Schoonmaker, winner of an Academy Award® (“Raging Bull”, “GoodFellas”, “The Departed”) and winner of an Emmy® Danny Strong (“Empire”, “The Hunger Games”, “Game Change”) are producers consultants. Michael Hampton has headed this project on behalf of Appian Way and is a co-producer.

Are you excited to see “The Right Stuff” on Disney +?

Roger Palmer

Roger is a fan of Disney since childhood, and this interest has grown over the years. He visited of the Disney parks across the world and has a huge collection of movies and collectibles Disney. He is the owner of What’s On Disney More & DisKingdom.

E-Mail: Roger@WhatsOnDisneyPlus.com

Twitter: Twitter.com/RogPalmerUK

Facebook: Facebook.com/rogpalmeruk

.