The Right to kill ? : McConaughey pays tribute to Schumacher, who “owes his career” – Movie News

The Right to kill ? Joel Schumacher has driven the career of Matthew McConaughey, who was held to pay tribute to him.

The death of Joel Schumacher has shaken movie lovers, the lovers of its famous Batman Forever, Free fall and The Game Of Telephonebut it would not be forgotten The Right to kill ?that has been achieved in 1996. Eleventh film of his career, A Time to Kill (in the original version), tells the story of a black man (Samuel L. Jackson), who killed the kidnappers and rapists of his daughter and that the death penalty is promised. A lawyer decides, however, to take care of the folder and give a chance to this man who had acted under the blow of anger and revenge. Matthew McConaughey embodies Jake Tyler Brigance, the lawyer of the convicted, in a show of emotions, alternating in a suit and tie and bare-chested dirty and sexy.

The actor had played in two films consequential damages (Generation rebel and Lone star) when Schumacher decided to hold the first role. It is supported by actors and actresses in the top flight of Samuel L. Jackson, Sandra Bullock, Oliver Platt, Kevin Spacey, Ashley Judd, and his performance allows you to launch your career and be identified.

“Joel made me feel confident in me, God is witness”

In an interview for Varietythe actor recalled the risk-taking that took Schumacher to participate in the film, while he was a virtual unknown and that the study wanted to (of course) of a star.

“Joel has not only taken a risk for me, he fought for me. Knowing that the study would, perhaps, never be an actor relatively unknown like myself, for the main role in The Right to kill ?, a test was done in secret on a Sunday morning, in a small and discreet of study, because, as he said : “Even if you succeed well, not maybe not the paper, so that I don’t want the industry to think that you have passed the test and has NOT gotten the role”.

I remember the days when I had difficulties on the plateau, I always reminded the council the most simple and the most judicious that a developer can give to a young actor : “Hey, you’re Jake Brigance. You, Matthew, that you are the character”. I don’t see how my career could have done so if Joel Schumacher had not believed in me at the time. “

Variety also quoted George Clooney (who has played and Batman & Robin Schumacher), to confirm the words of McConaughey :

“His career was launched by Joel, who fought to have The Right to kill ?. The studio wanted a star. Joel wanted him. “

The actor can now boast of a beautiful filmography, despite a couple of hic in the decade of 2000, with the meter The Friendship, The Defense Of Lincoln, Mud In the banks of the Mississippi river, Dallas Buyers Club, The Wolf of Wall Street, Interstellarand lately The Tripwithout forgetting his incredible role in season 1 of True Detective – those who are expected to return to the creator by another series of glaucus, Redeemer.

