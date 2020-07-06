The rise of the calls on the place, and the policy calls Kanye West

It is never easy to go back to work after a weekend of three days, but it is not easy to go back when IN ADDITION to the region of Asia explodes in the mouth without that it is not clear why. It is evident from this Monday post celebrates national american, is that the COVID is always a cardboard box in the States, but at the same time, everyone is concerned because we only talk about the stimulus, and free money and the support of the central banks and governments. It might be exciting with the season of quarterly results arrive, but you can already read in some media that going to be a ” non-case “, because we all know that the figures for the quarter just ended, I don’t want to say anything.

The Audio of the July 6, 2020

Positive attitude

Anyway, the US is going to re-open this afternoon after having celebrated the independence. And during this time, they have also announced 153′, 000 new cases of COVID – this does not seem to scare anyone, this is quite understandable, since a couple of months ago there was talk of the new cases of Coronavirus, but also the number of deaths due to the Coronavirus – except that today, we are talking about reported cases, but no deaths. Finally, regardless, this is not in regard to the markets in the beginning of the week.

No, what worries the markets of China, which is the highest since 5 years ago. Although, basically, the more nothing surprises us, this is not all the same it is not easy to admit that psychologically, at the same time, when one sees what comes to live, I think that NOTHING surprises us. It must be remembered that each new economic – basically, each time it is less worse than for the confinement of the markets with the explosion of joy in the rise and pats on the back saying that not only gets better, but besides the fact that it will get better, we’re going to have the support in all corners. Not to mention that one of these four mornings, there is a box of biotechnology that will leave us with a vaccine COVID history to make us a Happy End as on tv.

A lovely week again

So here we are, Monday 6 July, it is summer, half of the people are on holiday 12 km from the house, because it is less risky than taking the plane – the volume will go down because it is summer, but at the same time, one has the impression that the whole world is very quiet in the markets and that nothing can happen to us. This week marks the beginning of the season of quarterly results, but the bulk of the troops will come only from the 13th of July – at the moment it is a warm-up and continues to climb in not much if it is not an optimism that has been accented a little bit everywhere. As there is almost nothing to be put in the tooth side of the united states, due to the return of weekend, a party on the theme of the return of the China.

This morning all of Asia is on the rise and not in the middle. Japan advancing 1.5%, and it is the poor cousin of the region, due to Hong Kong jumped 2.8% and China exploits of 4.24% – the reasons are many and varied, but early this morning, an analyst at Nomura believes that it is time to increase their allocation to Asia – without clarifying why, but like everything in the world has only the words “support” and “free money” in the mouth, we can look for explanations of this side. In any case, the united states seem to approve, because the future of the united states is already an increase of 1.2%– so I don’t know if the Americans are already very active in the future, knowing that in the moment, when I speak of you, it is only the 1 of the morning in New York on Monday, but let’s just say that if they are the ones who are raising the future, is that they are very motivated for a return vacation.

News of the day

In the news of the day, as usual, we talk about the COVID – a little bit of the point in the balance of the pollution in all parts of the world, and then, as there must still remain focused, it is also noted that the chinese authorities have also announced a case of bubonic plague in the region of Mongolia (part of china) – is not necessarily where I had planned to spend my vacation, but still, it seems that in the region we hunt the marmot and that would be the responsible of the transmission of the plague. Well, we are calm in Europe, the woodchucks to do is put the chocolate in the aluminium foil.

Once we have reviewed various life-threatening diseases through the planet, CNBC takes the time to go back to the explosion of the chinese market, these last 6 days, since the China is up 12% from the 29 of June and the financial channel believes that this is due to the feeling of “bullish” that hovers over Asia. So I don’t know how CNBC made to measure, but given that it’s on tv, it’s probably because it is true.

The gold, the oil, gas and politics

Otherwise, it is not the gold that still do not break the 1800$, by the time you drag yourself always in the 1780$, and one seeks a good excuse to go over the top. The excuse that the oil is found in him. This morning, the barrel really seems to want to settle above$ 40 for a longer duration. The crude oil is trading at 40.48 and technically, it still has a way to go – the 44-45$ seems to promise again this summer. Side of natural gas – which is not often talked about, but the Domain is to sell its division of gas-Warren Buffet, for the modest sum of 10 billion dollars. And then, we should not finish this review of the press not to speak of american politics.

Yes, because you can’t start the week without a laugh of good heart, of aberration of american policy that seems to spin a little more every day. Or, rather, ” lower “. Went back over the story, so that we have two candidates that both of them must not have more than 100 CI – 100 CI of each one, it should at least sum to get it and I will not tell you who is 60 and 40–, but Trump will hold a meeting of the campaign on the air soon in New Hampshire – yes, because the meetings of 5’000 people in a stadium are known for being very positive to curb the pollution of the COVID. We have seen how it worked well with the manifs anti-racism. But while Trump has in the field, it has become something more. A new candidate has emerged in the fight for the oval office, and it is Kanye West.

Yes, you read that correctly. Until then, the title is played between two idiots, and now, in addition, we have a rapper, a pastor and a seller of sport shoes. But as we’re not going to stop laughing so quickly, it is also important not to forget that Kanye West is his coming at the time, no longer able to register as candidates in at least 6 or.s. states. So, either this is a publicity stunt, or that it is just a scam. But there is more against it, because not only is launching a campaign in which you can not register, but in the process, Elon Musk couldn’t stop throwing himself on his Twitter account to offer his unconditional support to Kanye West.

Obviously, we have bottomed out. It was at one time the President of the united States, she wanted to say something, the boys had to have a certain presence, and offered a position of leader for his people. But in the last few years, it seems that if you’re a celebrity american, his life is not a complete success if you do not show up to the elections. In France have Afida Turner and Jean-Marie Bigard who presents to the elections in 2 years and in the united states, have Kanye West. We are happy when The Rock will appear. Certainly, more than George Clooney and Brad Pitt and you will be able to move the White House to Los Angeles. The good thing is that every day we are coming out with a new good stupid wish and each day we say that it can not be worse. But it is a mistake ; without a doubt it can be worse. On the other hand, we also learned this weekend that we have asked the Football team of Washington “the redskins” – to change their name because Redskins is racist. You see that you can still find against it.

The figures of the economy

Next to the economic figures, there will be Factory Orders in Germany, retail Sales in Europe, and then full of PMI in the States, as well as the ISM non-manufacturing. Not much more to add this morning, so let’s book for tomorrow and to see who will compete against Kanye West, the story of raise the debate a little.

As for me, I wish you a very good Monday and see you tomorrow at the same time and in the same place. Very good start to the week.

