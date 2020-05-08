The “Roar” of Katy Perry breaks three billion views on YouTube

The inspirational single Roar Katy Perry has achieved a rare feat, becoming the last video clip to reach three billion views on Youtube.

“Roar” is one of the 10 music clips of the club of $ 3 billion, including “Sugar” of Maroon 5, “Sorry” for Justin Bieber, the hit viral K-pop ” Gangnam Style “, “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, and “Despacito” with such as Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee.

The first single from his third album Prism, Roar has reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2013 and was quickly followed by the visual on the theme of the jungle.

The clip was published on 5 September 2013 and directed by Grady Hall and producer Grammy Mark Kudsi, who has transformed the arboretum and the botanical garden, in the county of Los Angeles in an african jungle, and Perry in a female version of Tarzan.

Fun fact: the filmmakers have used a real tiger for the video, which was also called Katy, and Perry has done all his own stunts for the impressive visual.

“Katy was up there, 25 to 30 feet above the tree tops, making the swinging vine,” said Kudsi in an interview with StudioDaily.

“But we knew she was totally ready for this when we explained the details of what was going to happen and she said:” Very well, go. Let me get up there. Let’s do this!’”

‘Roar’ has earned Perry’s eighth single to no. 1 on the Hot 100 and marked a new era for the pop icon, after the resounding success of Teenage Dream.

The song has eventually become a diamond, having sold 10 million equivalent units in the United States and has earned Perry two Grammy nominations, including one for “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Solo Performance”.

The success of “Roar” quickly pushed Prism at the top of the list of albums on the Billboard 200, where it debuted at no. 1, thus becoming the highest opening week of Perry to this day.

Perry has released her latest single, “Harleys in Hawaii” at the end of last year and currently hosts the last season of American Idol.

