The robe viral Rihanna made her return to support Black Lives Matter

The worlds of beauty, fashion and entertainment join forces to support the movement Black Lives Matter.
This weekend, mark london ASAI announced on social networks that she would be supportive of the black community.
The founder of the fashion brand, Has Sai Ta, has announced that his company is apparent on a dress tie-dye line 2019 famous because Rihanna the has range. As has been said by the creator, this acclaimed play has never been in other hands than his own, and those of the star of 32 years.
In addition to the sale this dress Has Sai Ta revealed that all profits would be donated to three charities that support the movement Black Lives Matter.
“NOBODY ELSE HAS THIS DRESS from HUEY AND ME. We will produce this dress iconic EXCLUSIVE For 3 works of charity”, said a press release on the page Instagram of the brand. “YOU WILL FINALLY BE ABLE TO HAVE THIS DRESS YOU TOO ‼️”
“#ALL of THE PROFITS FROM THE SALE DRESSES HOT WOK @badgalriri will RETURN TO Black Lives Matter, Solace Women’s Aid and The Voice of Domestic Workers“, continued the press release.
The dress tie-dye is sold at a price of ” £ 300, which is about 376 dollars. People interested in the purchase of this garment can send a DM to ASAI on his page Instagram or send an email to info@asaita.co.uk.”
For A Sai Ta, his steps charitable and those of its mark does not stop there. “I DECLARE MY INTENTION FROM THIS DAY AS THE CREATOR THAT A PERCENTAGE OF EVERYTHING THAT I WILL CREATE NOW IS GIVEN TO BLACK LIVES MATTER”, commented the mark in the caption of another post. “Made a post, not just a story, and leave it on your page indefinitely until justice is done. It does not spoil its aesthetic quality. THE LIVES BLACK FIRST.”
In addition, Rihanna uses her huge platform to express themselves and to “fight racial inequalities, the injustice and the racism pure and hard”.
Earlier that same day, the star 32-year-old multi-talented announced that it would participate in the initiative Blackout Tuesday, and has published the same press release on all the sites of its brands, which include Fenty Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Fenty.
“We will not remain silent and we will not idly. The fight against racial inequalities, the injustice and the racism does not stop at financial donations and words of support,” said a press release on the three websites. “In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues from all sectors, we are proud to participate in #BlackoutTuesday.”
Each brand has also stated that it “will not have activity on Tuesday, 2 June – in the world”.
“This is not a day of leave. It is a day to reflect and find ways to bring about real change. It is a day to #SeMettreEnRetrait”, wrote down every brand in conclusion, message, accompanied by several recommendations of associations to support them.
On this list, we find : Black Lives Matter New York, Reclaim the Block, The Lease Project, Color Of Change and M4LB.