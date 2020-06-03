The robe viral Rihanna made her return to support Black Lives Matter

The worlds of beauty, fashion and entertainment join forces to support the movement Black Lives Matter.

This weekend, mark london ASAI announced on social networks that she would be supportive of the black community.

The founder of the fashion brand, Has Sai Ta, has announced that his company is apparent on a dress tie-dye line 2019 famous because Rihanna the has range. As has been said by the creator, this acclaimed play has never been in other hands than his own, and those of the star of 32 years.

In addition to the sale this dress Has Sai Ta revealed that all profits would be donated to three charities that support the movement Black Lives Matter.

“NOBODY ELSE HAS THIS DRESS from HUEY AND ME. We will produce this dress iconic EXCLUSIVE For 3 works of charity”, said a press release on the page Instagram of the brand. “YOU WILL FINALLY BE ABLE TO HAVE THIS DRESS YOU TOO ‼️”