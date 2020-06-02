The robe viral Rihanna made her return to support Black Lives Matter

The world of beauty, fashion and entertainment come together to support the movement Black Lives Matter.

In the course of the weekend, mark london ASAI took advantage of social media to share its solidarity with the black community.

The founder of the fashion brand, Has Sai Ta, shared that his company would bring a dress tie-dye that Rihanna was famous for his line in 2019. As the designer said, the piece eye-catching has never been by himself and by the star of 32 years.

In addition to putting the dress on at the disposal of all in order to make purchases, Has Sai Ta revealed that all profits will be donated to three charities which help the movement Black Lives Matter.

“NO-one ELSE HAS THIS DRESS FROM ME AND HUEY. We will produce this dress iconic EXCLUSIVELY for 3 charities”, a statement on the brand Page Instagram. “FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼ ️”