The robe viral Rihanna made her return to support Black Lives Matter

The world of beauty, fashion and entertainment come together to support the movement Black Lives Matter.
In the course of the weekend, mark london ASAI took advantage of social media to share its solidarity with the black community.
The founder of the fashion brand, Has Sai Ta, shared that his company would bring a dress tie-dye that Rihanna was famous for his line in 2019. As the designer said, the piece eye-catching has never been by himself and by the star of 32 years.
In addition to putting the dress on at the disposal of all in order to make purchases, Has Sai Ta revealed that all profits will be donated to three charities which help the movement Black Lives Matter.
“NO-one ELSE HAS THIS DRESS FROM ME AND HUEY. We will produce this dress iconic EXCLUSIVELY for 3 charities”, a statement on the brand Page Instagram. “FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS‼ ️”
“# ALL of THE proceeds OF THE SALE DRESSES HOT WOK @badgalriri WILL be TO Black Lives Matter, Assistance to women Solace and The voices of domestic workers“continued the statement.
The dress tie-dye is sold for ” £ 300 a, or about 376 $ US. People interested in buying the garment may be page Instagram DM ASAI or send an e-mail to [email protected]
For A Sai Ta, its charitable efforts and those of his brand do not stop there. “I’VE SET MY INTENTIONS AS a DESIGNER TODAY, first of ALL I CREATED A PERCENTAGE WILL be DONATED TO BLACK LIVES MATTER”, the brand subtitled another post. “Put it on paper and not just a story and let him stay forever on your page until justice is done. It does not ruin your aesthetic. BLACK LIVES FIRST.”
In addition, Rihanna uses her massive rig to express themselves and to “fight against racial inequalities, injustice and racism live.”
Earlier in the day, the multi-hyphenate of 32 years announced that it would participate in the initiative Blackout Tuesday and released the same statement on all the sites of its brands, which include Fenty Beauty, Wild x Fenty and Fenty.
“We do not keep the silence and we do not maintain standing. The fight against racial inequalities, the injustice and the racism direct does not stop at financial donations and words of support,” said a press release on the three websites. “In solidarity with the black community, our employees, our friends, our families, and our colleagues from all sectors, we are proud to participate in #BlackoutTuesday.”
In addition, each brand has stated that it “would be no activity on Tuesday, 2 June – on a global scale”.
“This is not a day of leave. It is a day to reflect and find ways to bring about real change. It is a day to #PullUp”, the marks have ended each message, with a number of recommendations for organizations to support.
On this list were: Black Lives Matter New York, Retrieve the block, The Lease Project, Color of change and M4LB.