The Rock confirms the return of the “Hobbs & Shaw” with Jason Statham

The first part of Fast & Furious Hobbs & Shaw with two of the actors most testostéronés Hollywood, Dwayne Johnson and Jason Stathamis a real commercial success . The film has actually met a great success, with no less than 760 million generated .

It is The Rock who, during a live Instagram, has confirmed that a second installment was in preparation : “We are developing the next film, the next Hobbs & Shaw, and I’m pretty excited” . An info relayed by screenrant. There has been no confirmation from Universal, but it is believed on word .

The interpreter Luke Hobbs added : “We must now trace the creative direction of the film and define in what direction we want to go”

Unfortunately, the sequel won’t be for this year, in particular because of the current pandemic . The return of Hobbs & Shaw there is, therefore, not expected before 2022 . . .