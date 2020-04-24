The Rock does not close the door to a fight against Roman Reigns

Photo credit : WWE

It is a confrontation that many fans would like to see but he still has not taken place for the time being. In fact, if they are both crossed at the occasion of the Royal Rumble 2015, The Rock and Roman Reigns have never fought one against the other. Yet, there is always hope if we believe this dear Dwayne Johnson.

During a session of questions/answers on Instagram, The Rock was asked by a user on the possibility of a fight with Roman Reigns. The door is clearly not closed to such a struggle.

I think that everything is possible. Of course, I’m always open to this proposal. It is what is right with the catch, it is a medium that is constantly adaptable. You never say “never” in the world of wrestling.

For the moment, nothing official obviously. But a Roman Reigns vs The Rock could well happen one day or the other.



