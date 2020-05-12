“The Rock” has lost his dad

It was an iconic figure in the WWE who has passed away. Moreover, it is the powerful organization of wrestling in the United States, who confirmed the sad news : “WWE is saddened to learn that Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson, a member of WWE Hall of Famer, former world champion by team and father of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, has passed away at the age of 75 years “.

The athlete of canadian origin, was aged 75 years. After years at the top level, he had passed the torch to his son, Dwayne Johnson. “The Rock” has finally taken the direction of the cinema.