“The Rock” is knocked down by the feat of his daughter

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is knocked down by his daughter Simone, who has decided to follow in his footsteps in the world of professional wrestling with the WWE.

In an interview on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “The Rock” was extremely proud of his 18 year old daughter, who will continue the long family tradition. In effect, the father (Rocky Johnson) and grandfather (Peter Maivia) of Dwayne Johnson have also made a career in the world of wrestling. They have both been inducted into the hall of fame of the WWE.

“She signed her contract with the WWE, and it made me backwards, he launched. First, it is such an honor that my daughter wants to follow my steps. She wants to make her own way, which is very important. It happens to be the youngest in history to sign a contract with the company.”

Simone has ratified an agreement with the WWE in February and had to then undertake the training in the facilities of the organization in Orlando.

“At 16, she worked hard, under the radar, in the ring. It is made to project from left to right and took all the bumps and bruises that come with the professional fight, said Johnson. She was hooked, and I’m really, really proud of her.”