The Rock praises the abilities of conversation trash Richard Sherman (Video)

June 17, 2014; Renton, WA, Usa; The half wedge of the Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman (25) rests on the sidelines during a melee at the mini-camp at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Apple should expect a huge demand with the iPhone 6 Ted Schwerzler

Superb infographic of the training camp of the Colts of Indianapolis (Photo) by Alex Schlinsky

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson knows a thing or two about the conversation trash. Even before his days as a famous wrestler of the WWE, Johnson was part of the football team to the University of Miami in 1991, which had won the national championship.

UM Johnson, he learned the ways to talk trash and has used his own epic brand of talk rubbish in a career extremely successful in professional wrestling. During this time, The Rock became one of the wrestlers the most legendary in history, thanks in large part to his incredible ability to control the crowd with his speech as well as his athletics electrical to the inside of a ring.

The Rock knows a good talker when he sees one, and he recently shared his thoughts on the mark of the detritus of the half-corner of Seattle Seahawks Richard Sherman in an interview with Fox:

The Rock said that “Richard Sherman took notes of the conversation of garbage Rock”. Although The Rock or the speaker classic, he admits that Sherman is an excellent speaker trash and he enjoys it also.

Sherman has a lot of things to work on before arriving at the level of The Rock, but it is well on its way to becoming one of the best of all time in terms of conversation trash.