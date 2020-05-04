The Rock pushes the song with his two year old daughter ⋆ StarMag.com

Dwayne Johnson is confined with his kids like many parents. What give rise to scenes very touching.

For better and for worse, some stars spend a lot of time with their children because of the confinement. If the haircut nagui (French speacker) – risk of regret for a long time, the actor Dwayne Johnson seems to particularly enjoy these moments of tranquility.

Dwayne Johnson, the new star of the song ?

The actor, better known by the nickname of ” The Rock “, has always been the fiber of the family. If he has lost his father in the beginning of the year, he stops never to the idea of making a very large gift to his mom, or taking care of his cousin who is also his double, the stuntman.

With the confinement, he spends a lot of time with his daughters. If the oldest, Simone, has recently launched in the world of wrestling, it can take advantage of his two youngest, Jasmine, and Tiana. The latter, the youngest of this large family is only 2 years old. Fan of the animated film ” Vaiana, the Legend of the end of the world “, it also seems to be a formidable negotiator. This is what was revealed Dwayne Johnson on Instagram.

This kind of stuff makes my day. For the 1 927e time, I’m going to sing “You’re Welcome” to baby Tia in the part of our trading night father/daughter to go to bed ! It never ends. But the truth is that spending all this time at home with my girls is a real blessing in the craziness that we all live in. And for your information, she still does not know that his father is, in fact, “Maui” Moana

entrust the former wrestler.

A few days later, Dwayne Johnson has released another video in which we can see again the father and his daughter do all the singing.

It must be acknowledged, they are particularly touching both !