The Rock recruits the “champion UFC,” Tyron Woodley for the “Titan Games” NBC

The big hero of hollywood action, and former star of the professional wrestling Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is back with another season of “Titan Games” and this time, it enlists the “champion UFC,” Tyron Woodley.

If it is true that Woodley has lost his 170-pound title in the face of Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC 245 last December, “The Chosen One” is still the champion (his words) and the greatest MMA fighter of 170 books of all time (also his words). But can we talk about this weird voice-over play-by-play?

Ohhhh … Woodley takes him to another victory! Victory!

“This new sporting competition without previous gives to the men and women of all the days of the country the chance to enter the arena Titan and achieve the impossible,” says the Web site. “The competitors are going to push their body to the limit against opponents in challenges in face-to-face with innovative and ruthless, designed by Johnson. The winners will move on to the ultimate challenge of mt. Olympus, the test athletic perfect speed, strength, agility, and endurance. In each episode, the competitors, male and female who conquered the mt. Olympus will become a Titan. “

Woodley was trying to find his way on a card of the UFC fight later this month in Jacksonville, Florida, probably against Gilbert Burns, so it will not have much time to recover for his or her appearance of the “Titan Games”, assuming he emerges from his “Durinho ”Contest without injury.

Season 2 of “Titan Games” will be presented may 25 at 20 h. AND on NBC.