The Rock returns to the struggle with A Family in the ring

Published by Rosario Ligammari July 10, 2020

Before being one of the symbols of the action movie of the last twenty years, Dwayne Johnson, alias The Rock is a great wrestler. With A Family in the ring, the actor returns to the roots, as the film revolves around the capture.

The Rock, wrestler and actor

Ten times awarded as the champion of wrestling in the heavy weight category, Dwayne Johnson has become, so to speak, a “heavy-weight” of the film industry, as a he-man action movie and as an actor very cost-effective. The Rock, which is, by definition, the man who goes out in all situations. It is one of the headliners (from the fifth component) of the franchise mouthful of testosterone Fast and Furious and is part of the team of the bodybuilder of No pain No Gain (Michael Bay, 2013). Even the most ferocious animals to lie down in the face of this mirror cabinet, that is in Jumanji : Welcome to the jungle (Jake Kasdan, 2017)) or Rampage : Out of control (Brad Peyton, 2018), which is facing a gigantic gorilla. As a wrestler or as an actor, The Rock is invincible.

Of the sport in the film

Dwayne Johnson is not the first to start in the sport, and to pursue her film career. Certainly, there are movies with the athletes, but they play their own role, or almost, like Michael Jordan in Space Jam (Joe Pytka, 1996), or, to stay in the basketball, or Shaquille O'neal in Blue Chips (William Friedkin, 1994). But there is also – as The Rock – the players who, before their release in the cinema, have been high-level athletes. Arnold Schwarzenegger was a world champion of bodybuilding, and even Mister Universe, before the "Lord of the Muscles" of the 80's and 90's. In the same way, before being an actor of Guy Ritchie (Snatch, 2000) or Harold Ramis (year 1 : difficult beginnings, 2010), Vinnie Jones was a great English football in the decade of the 90's. The side of French football, if the only appearance in the film of Dominique then rocheteau is due to Maurice Pialat (in his last film The Garçu, published in 1995), Eric Cantona has become as well with Ken Loach (Looking for Eric, 2009) that, with Yan Gonzalez (The Meetings after midnight, 2013). To return to The Rock, with A Family in the ring (Stephen Merchant, 2020), the former professional wrestler is in the family plot, as the film revolves around this sport.

The catch, is a family affair

A Family in the ring is added to the list of the rare films in the capture along with The Wrestler (Darren Aronofsky, 2009), which marked the return of Mickey Rourke or The Queens of the Ring (Jean-Marc Rudnicki, 2013).. The film tells the story (true) of Saraya-Jade Bevis (Florence Pugh), also known as Paige, and his brother Zak (Jack Lowden). Coming from a family of fighters, that want to climb in the ring to turn. One day, they have the opportunity to participate in the great casting of the WWE, the american league of professional wrestling. Paige is preserved, while the appointment of his brother, is refused… And the fiction of reality : in the beginning of the year, Simone Johnson, the daughter of The Rock, announced that she wanted to be a woman fighter. She is the fourth person of the Johnson family to enter the world of wrestling after his father, his grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and his great-grandfather Peter "high Chief" Maivia. For The Rock, in the cinema as in life, wrestling is truly a family affair. A Family in the ring, and will be available from 13/07 at CANAL+