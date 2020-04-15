The Rock sends a message to Francis Ngannou and to the fighters of UFC

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, like the rest of us, is waiting to see him back to action once the curve of the COVID-19 has been flattened, but in the meantime, the famous actor and legend of WWE has a message.

“The Rock” organized a session of questions and answers live through his Instagram, where one of those who participated was the fighter-heavyweight of UFC, Francis Ngannou, who was scheduled to fight against Jairzinho Rozenstruik Saturday, April 18, at the event UFC 249, which eventually was postponed.

“The Predator,” he said to Johnson, is “an inspiration”, in addition to inviting the former champion of the WWE to participate together in a training future.

Thank you @TheRock for your kind words. You give us all a real motivation. Let’s train together and have some @Teremana tequila after. 🥃 pic.twitter.com/gRqfEbI51V — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 13, 2020

“Francis Ngannou, let me tell you something, brother, you’re not ready for me,” joked Johnson. “Respect and love a lot to this guy. It is one of the top heavyweights in MMA and in the world, and it is a beast dominant this man. I can’t wait to see him fight again,” said The Rock.

Johnson has been a great fan and supporter of UFC for a long time. In fact, in November of 2019, the action star played an important role in the main event of UFC 244 between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz, delivering the “title BMF” Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal following his win.

During the conversation on Instagram, Johnson revealed he is a fan of the former challenger to the heavyweight title UFC.

“I have been following your career, Francis, so thank you for saying that, say that I was your inspiration,” he said. “I wish you the best. I hear things really cool about it and I hope to see you fight again.”

Let’s remember that Johnson also revealed that he, along with his company Seven Bucks Productions, will create a biopic based on the life of Mark Kerr, a pioneer of the MMA, announcing that he will star in the movie as Kerr; although it is unknown the date of production and release of the tape.

Finally, Dwayne Johnson sent a message to all the MMA fighters, who today are going through a difficult time, not only for the sports part, but also in economic side.

“For all the fighters in UFC and MMA all over the world, but specifically the UFC, because actually I followed closely, Dana White and I are very good friends, I’m so sorry that you can’t fight,” Johnson said. “But very soon, there will be a positive side to this,” said The Rock.

“Maybe it’s your training, perhaps it is your mental capacity that can expand on this point, because they are not allowed to enter the cage as they have been closed all the gyms, but there is something positive in all this, and I hope that you can find, because when you return I know that your fights will be dynamite pure in the cage and I can’t wait. In the time you can be there, I’m going to be at the side of the cage, sealed Dwayne Johnson.

