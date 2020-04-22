The Rock shows his finger savagely torn apart, feel no pain (Video)

The champion of the average weight of the UFC, Chris Weidman, is planning to switch to heavy-duty vehicles light-by Mike Dyce

The Undertaker seems to be on the point of preparing for WrestleMania 32 (Photo) by Jack Crosby

The Rock has no time to feel the pain, what he has proved in a video Instagram of the filming of her latest film.

When Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has burst onto the scene as an actor, nobody knew how it was going to take over .. He is the action hero of the decade, because it is at the peak of his career in the movies and has produced a variety of projects, stinky direct to video in the blockbusters at the box office of one billion dollars.

One thing that makes The Rock a character so interesting, is that it slows down apparently never to understand everything – it makes that grind. Nothing can slow it down, especially not a joint is dislocated.

On Tuesday, The Rock has sent a video on his account of Instagram which showed her finger savagely dislocated on the filming of Central Intelligence.

This is why people love The Rock. Not only is this a great person whom nobody has a bad thing to say, but it is an OG in every sense of the term. There is literally nothing in the world that can drastically change the smile of a billion dollars – not even breaking a finger.

While the normal people are recroquevilleraient of pain if something like that were to happen to, The Rock continues to roll.