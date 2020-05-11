The Rock soon in a superhero movie

The filming of the movie Black Adam will begin in July 2020.

Postponed multiple times, the proposed spin-off of the movie Shazam, which will look at the character of Black Adam has finally been put into production. The shooting of the feature film is expected to begin in July 2020. Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, gets the main role in the film.

With Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson lands her first role in a superhero movie. The american actor will play a super-villain, who will undoubtedly be again in the future of the DCU, in the face of Shazam, his eternal enemy.

“What we like about it is that it is a character complicated” explains Hiram Garcia, the producer of the film. “It does not represent justice for all. And it is not just a super-villain. Black Adam is a complex and vicious. It went through a very difficult steps and it is reflected in his personality and in his actions.”

Warner Bros has yet to release official release date for Black Adam in the film. The production of Shazam 2 is also expected to start soon. Alongside these two films, Warner Bros. is also preparing for many other films to strengthen its DCU, with particular suites of Wonder Wonder and Aquaman, which should soon be in production.