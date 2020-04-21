The rock stars give lessons of innovation

The book New Vibration shows how the process of artistic creation can inspire the innovation process of companies.

New Vibration Albéric Tellier, professor of innovation management at the university of Paris-Dauphine, is published by Éditions EMS.

In 1971, was the double 33 tours says Skull and Roses of Grateful Dead. On the cover, the buyer could read a message, inviting him to write to the group from california to make himself known: “DEAD FREAKS UNITE: Who are you? Where are you? How are you?”. ( Nerds of the Dead, unite… ) Thanks to this direct marketing classic, the Dead undertook to bring together a community of influencers, d’early adopters that marks today mobilize more easily through social networks.

Closer to home, the album Rated R of Rihannareleased in 2009, has seen the light of day in a project mode. When exhausting hackathons, several teams of composers, arrangers, song writers were in the running. The best of them have provided the thirteen songs on the disc, each of which is signed by four, five or six contributors.

This mysterious process

Of the Grateful Dead, to Rihanna, from Frank Sinatra to Beyoncé, from Serge Gainsbourg to NLP, the book New Vibration (Editions EMS, 22 €) Albéric Tellier, professor of management of innovation