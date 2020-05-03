The Rock teases Kevin Hart while accepting the award Kids ‘Choice

The Rock is guaranteed to tease Kevin Hart, while accepting that his “Kid’s Choice Award”.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has won the movie actor, favorite the Nickelodeon Kids ‘Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together on Saturday. The actor took the time to tease his friend and co-star of Jumanji, Kevin Hart.

“Hey, the children of the world, I would like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for having voted for me. And I would also like to thank and congratulate the Kids ‘Choice Awards to have used this issue to raise awareness of the critical child hunger,” Johnson said to the viewers through video chat. Nickelodeon has donated $ 1 million to the non-profit No Kid Hungry. “So, congratulations to you guys,” he continued.

The Rock was then encouraged everyone to stay positive and made fun of Kevin Hart. “I want you to stay positive; I want you to stay happy; I want you to stay in good health; I want you to go to bed tonight feeling good,” Johnson said. “Because no matter what your age, in the world, just know that you are always bigger than Kevin Hart. I love you.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Kristen Bell, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have also made appearances during the show. You can see the full list of winners here.

