The Rock vs Terry Bogard in a trailer for The King of Fighters All Star

A few days ago, we reported that Netmarble and SNK teasaient a temporary collaboration with the WWE around their game The King of Fighters All Star. This crossover has just begun, and for, after a, the publisher of the game has diffused a new trailer for the glory of this unlikely encounter.

Players of the Free-to-Play mobile The King of Fighters All Star it may take a share in-game an event crossover with the WWE until 3 June next. During the latter, the users of this mix of Beat ’em All and RPG can so dbloquer several Superstars of the WWE : The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins (The Rock and John Cena have both held different).

This collaboration is not limited by the mere presence of the cts of the heroes of KoF of public figures of the WWE. In fact, different types of mini-games and missions featuring scene Dwayne Johnson and his friends will be accessible temporarily. The King of Fighters All Stars as a Free-to-Play “type of gacha,” (with rcompenses alatoires whose chances of occurrence are not equal to an element of the other) it appears important to safeguard the WWE fans intrigus that they will not necessarily dbloquer characters that require.

note that the page of the official website of The King of Fighters All Star dedicate this crossover mrite le dtour for wrestling fans. In fact, this last year offers translations in French of the biographies of the wrestlers written by the publisher of the game. And among these translations are the versions in the language of Molire of the famous “catchphrases” of Superstars. Thanks to this site, so we have the right a fabulous : “Do you smell the sweet aroma of the kitchen of The Rock ?“do not invent !